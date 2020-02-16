E-waste Recycling Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2023

Executive Summary
Market Research states that the world E-waste Recycling market held an opportunity worth US$10283 Million in 2017.
The market is expected to expand at 2.85% CAGR over the period between 2017 and 2022.
SIMS RECYCLING SOLUTION
Stena Techno World
Umicore
environCom
WASTE MANAGEMENT
Eletronic Recyclers International
GEEP
CIMELIA Resource Recovery
Veolia
Kuusakoski
Gem
Dongjiang
Global E-waste Recycling Market: Product Segment Analysis
Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment
Home appliances
Other types
Global E-waste Recycling Market: Application Segment Analysis
Global E-waste Recycling Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
South East Asia
China
India
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the E-waste Recycling Industry
1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.1 Types of E-waste Recycling industry
1.2.1.1 Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment
1.2.1.2 Home appliances
1.2.1.3 Other types
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 E-waste Recycling Markets by regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2017
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2017
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2017
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2017
2.1.5 South East Asia
Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017
Market overview
Major players Revenue in 2017
2.2 World E-waste Recycling Market by types
Infocomm technology (ICT) equipment
Home appliances
Other types
2.3 World E-waste Recycling Market by Applications
Chapter 3 World E-waste Recycling Market share
3.1 Major players Market share by production
3.2 Major players Market share by Revenue
3.3 Major Regions Market share by Production in 2017, Through 2022
3.4 Major Regions Market share By Revenue in 2017, Through 2022
Chapter 4 Supply Chain
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices analysis 2012-2017
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Continued…
