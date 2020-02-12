E-waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market Expected to Reach US$41.36 bn by 2019

A report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled “E-Waste Recycling And Reuse Services Market – Global And China Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share And Forecast 2010 – 2017” aims at presenting in-depth insights into the various growth drivers and restraints influencing the trajectory exhibited by the market.According to the TMR report, the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market, which stood at US$9.84 bn in 2012, is expected to reach a valuation of US$41.36 bn by the end of 2019. The market is thus expected to report a CAGR of 23.06% between 2013 and 2019.

Despite being at a nascent stage, recycling of used electronic items is steadily gaining momentum in terms of public awareness and due to government policies. Various factors have contributed to the concern of mounting e-waste. These include reduced life span of electronic devices and the rapid evolution of technology.

Electronic waste or e-waste is a term used for electronic appliances and other products nearing the end of their functional lives. For instance, television, computers, stereos, VCRs, fax machines, mobile phones, and copiers are considered e-waste when they cease to operate. Besides this, electronic gadgets that are considered obsolete due to the advent of the latest and easily available technologies are also included in the category of e-waste. Dumping of e-waste has lately emerged as a serious concern aggravating the already persisting issue of pollution. However, the emerging trends of reusing and refurbishing e-waste are touted as the next-generation strategies of mitigating concerns of e-waste dumping.

E-waste recycling includes reuse and refurbishment, material processing and recovery, asset management and logistics, triage and de-manufacturing, and collection services. Demand for e-waste recycling and reuse services is therefore poised to surge exponentially in the forthcoming

To present an in-depth analysis, the report segments the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market into IT and telecommunication products, household appliances, and entertainment devices in terms of basis of source.

Based on type of recycled component, the market is segmented into recycled plastics, metal, silica, and other recycled components. Regionally, the report has categorized the market into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Among these regions, Europe has emerged dominant in the global e-waste recycling and reuse services market due to the implementation of stringent regulations in the region in terms of e-waste recovery. However, over the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the most attractive opportunities for the market. The abundant availability of e-waste and cheap labor in China is expected to boost the Asia Pacific market for e-waste reuse and recycling.