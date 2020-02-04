E-waste Management Services Market Sales Volume Forecast by Application 2018-2025

This report studies the global E-waste Management Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-waste Management Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

E-waste management services is a services for dealing with E-waste.

Developing countries lead in recycling the E-Waste, as majority of E-Waste is exported to emerging countries by developed countries. Amongst all sources of E-Waste such as IT and telecommunications and consumer electronics, refrigerator sets from household appliances are discarded in highest number as compared to other appliances. The decrease in the life cycle of electronic products viz. computers, laptops, cell phones is generating large amount of electronic waste in North American region.

In 2017, the global E-waste Management Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Sims Recycling Solutions

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

Environcom England Ltd

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Collection

Refurbishment and Reuse

Asset Management and Logistics

Triage and De-Manufacturing

Material Processing and Recovery

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment

Home Appliances

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of E-waste Management Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-waste Management Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

E-waste Management Services Manufacturers

E-waste Management Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

E-waste Management Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the E-waste Management Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.