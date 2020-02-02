E-textbook Rental Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Trends, Forecast To 2025

E-textbooks are the digital versions of printed books. With the growing penetration of the Internet, advances in technology, and increasing affordability, e-textbooks have emerged. This has given rise to the global e-textbooks rental market. The market has many publishers and rental service providers of e-textbooks.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the e-textbook rental market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of many start-ups and e-textbook rental service providers in the region and the growing adoption of digital textbooks in the higher education segment, will drive the growth of the e-book rental market in this region.

In 2017, the global E-textbook Rental market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bloomsbury

CengageBrain

Chegg

TextbookRush

Alibris

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

BookRenter

Barnes & Noble

IndiaReads

iFlipd

Oyster

Scribd

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pay-as-You-Go Models

Subscription Models

Market segment by Application, split into

Non-Academic Segment

Academic Segment

