e-SIM Market: Development Trends and Worldwide Growth 2019-2023

e-SIM Market Research Report by End-User Applications (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Transportation & Logistics), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)-Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

With Tier 1 players such as Apple Inc. and Google introducing high-end smartphones integrated with e-SIM, consumers are gaining the advantage of dabbling between service providers and enjoy various other advantages, which is a recent and major trend in the e-SIM market. Globally, the electronic SIM (e-SIM) market is expected to grow from USD 204.7 million in 2017 to USD 913.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period. High adoption of IoT technology and the importance of remote sim provisioning for M2M, is expected to drive the e-SIM market during the forecast period. However, high-security threats in various application areas of e-SIM such as connected cars hamper the growth of the e-SIM market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in e-SIM market are Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Gemalto NV (Netherlands), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NTT DOCOMO, INC. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Canada), Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Telefónica, S.A. (Spain).

Regional Analysis

The global market for e-SIM is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of e-SIM market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global e-SIM market during the forecast period. With the presence of several IT & telecommunication industries, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand in the near future. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to dominate e-SIM market in Asia-Pacific. Increasing population and adoption of smartphones integrated with emerging technologies drives the e-SIM market in the region.

Europe is expected to grow at steady rate during the forecast period. Government regulations associated with driving in Europe, IoT and increasing awareness about cyber-attacks are likely to drive the e-SIM market in the European region during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at a fast rate during the forecast period. The early adoption of new technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) and the presence of tier 1 players drive the e-SIM market in the North American region.

