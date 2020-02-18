E-PRESCRIBING SYSTEM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.
North America not only holds the largest share but also is the fastest growing region in E-Prescribing market. Increased adoption of E-Prescribing system and improved healthcare infrastructure are major drivers for E-Prescribing market in North America.
In 2018, the global E-Prescribing System market size was 510 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global E-Prescribing System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Prescribing System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Surescripts
Henry Schein
Cerner Corporation
HealthFusion
Allscripts
Athenahealth
Bizmatics
EClinicalWorks
Medi-HER
Practice Fusion
DrFirst
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Stand-alone Systems
Integrated Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Office-based physicians
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
