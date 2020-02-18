E-PRESCRIBING SYSTEM MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

E-prescribing or electronic prescribing is a process involving the electronic generation and sending of prescription orders for the convenience of medical practitioners or physicians, allowing them to transmit prescriptions directly from the point of care to a pharmacy. E-prescribing enhances the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and thus there is less probability of prescription errors. In addition, e-prescribing also helps conduct security checks, encapsulate medical lists, and compile the complete historical data of a patient.

North America not only holds the largest share but also is the fastest growing region in E-Prescribing market. Increased adoption of E-Prescribing system and improved healthcare infrastructure are major drivers for E-Prescribing market in North America.

In 2018, the global E-Prescribing System market size was 510 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3230 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 30.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-Prescribing System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Prescribing System development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3788690-global-e-prescribing-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Surescripts

Henry Schein

Cerner Corporation

HealthFusion

Allscripts

Athenahealth

Bizmatics

EClinicalWorks

Medi-HER

Practice Fusion

DrFirst

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stand-alone Systems

Integrated Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Office-based physicians

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3788690-global-e-prescribing-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global E-Prescribing System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Stand-alone Systems

1.4.3 Integrated Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-Prescribing System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Office-based physicians

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-Prescribing System Market Size

2.2 E-Prescribing System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 E-Prescribing System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 E-Prescribing System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Surescripts

12.1.1 Surescripts Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 E-Prescribing System Introduction

12.1.4 Surescripts Revenue in E-Prescribing System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Surescripts Recent Development

12.2 Henry Schein

12.2.1 Henry Schein Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 E-Prescribing System Introduction

12.2.4 Henry Schein Revenue in E-Prescribing System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Henry Schein Recent Development

12.3 Cerner Corporation

12.3.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 E-Prescribing System Introduction

12.3.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in E-Prescribing System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

12.4 HealthFusion

12.4.1 HealthFusion Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 E-Prescribing System Introduction

12.4.4 HealthFusion Revenue in E-Prescribing System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 HealthFusion Recent Development

12.5 Allscripts

12.5.1 Allscripts Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 E-Prescribing System Introduction

12.5.4 Allscripts Revenue in E-Prescribing System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Allscripts Recent Development

12.6 Athenahealth

12.6.1 Athenahealth Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 E-Prescribing System Introduction

12.6.4 Athenahealth Revenue in E-Prescribing System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Athenahealth Recent Development

12.7 Bizmatics

12.7.1 Bizmatics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 E-Prescribing System Introduction

12.7.4 Bizmatics Revenue in E-Prescribing System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Bizmatics Recent Development

12.8 EClinicalWorks

12.8.1 EClinicalWorks Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 E-Prescribing System Introduction

12.8.4 EClinicalWorks Revenue in E-Prescribing System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 EClinicalWorks Recent Development

12.9 Medi-HER

12.9.1 Medi-HER Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 E-Prescribing System Introduction

12.9.4 Medi-HER Revenue in E-Prescribing System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Medi-HER Recent Development

12.10 Practice Fusion

12.10.1 Practice Fusion Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 E-Prescribing System Introduction

12.10.4 Practice Fusion Revenue in E-Prescribing System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Practice Fusion Recent Development

Continued…..



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com