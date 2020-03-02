E-pharmacy Market worth USD 129 billion by 2026 detailed in new research report

According to new research published by Polaris Market Research, the global E-pharmacy market is anticipated to reach more than USD 129 billion by 2026. Increment in the predominance of unending conditions and illnesses over the globe is bringing about steady development popular for different medications and medicinal services items. The high cost of treatment is demonstrating the need to decrease medicinal services cost. Comfort, reasonableness, and simplicity inaccessibility of prescriptions are powering market development.

High growing needs for pharmaceutical products in developing economies is one of the key driving factors for the E-pharmacy market. Government activities, increment in ventures, evolving controls, and expanding entrance of web and broadband in urban and village areas are adding to its development. Numerous new players are entering into this market as the social media is putting forth immense potential to the online retailers who are consistently developing the interest in medicinal services items and administrations.

Online drug stores are picking up pace attributable to lucrative offers, for example, value rebates that result in cost-cutting funds. Additionally, increment in the use of e-remedies in doctor’s facilities and other medicinal services clinics is additionally anticipated to support development.

The U.S. is the biggest market in North America inferable from the nearness of different key players and a huge well-informed population. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing section because of its rising economies such as China and India. North America held the dominant part of the offer in 2017 because of increment in online buys, developing elderly population, and high appropriation of IT in social insurance.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. E-pharmacy Market Insights

3.1. E-pharmacy – Industry snapshot

3.2. E-pharmacy – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. E-pharmacy market dynamics

3.3.1. E-pharmacy – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. E-pharmacy Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. E-pharmacy Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. E-pharmacy Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of the buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. E-pharmacy market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. E-pharmacy Industry trends

3.3.5. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. E-pharmacy Market Size and Forecast by Regions

4.1. Key findings

4.2. North America E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.2.1. U.S. E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.2.2. Canada E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.3. Europe E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.3.1. Germany E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.3.2. UK E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.3.3. France E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.3.4. Italy E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.4. Asia Pacific E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.4.1. China E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.4.2. India E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.4.3. Japan E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.4.4. Australia E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2027

4.5. Latin America E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.5.1. Brazil E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.5.2. Mexico E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.6. Middle East & Africa E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.6.1. UAE E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

4.6.2. Saudi Arabia E-pharmacy market, 2017 – 2026

5. Company Profiles

5.1. CVS Health

5.1.1. Overview

5.1.2. Financials

5.1.3. Product Benchmarking

5.1.4. Recent Developments

5.2. DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

5.2.1. Overview

5.2.2. Financials

5.2.3. Product Benchmarking

5.2.4. Recent Developments

5.3. Express Scripts Holdings Company

5.3.1. Overview

5.3.2. Financials

5.3.3. Product Benchmarking

5.3.4. Recent Developments

5.4. Giant Eagle, Inc.

5.4.1. Overview

5.4.2. Financials

5.4.3. Product Benchmarking

5.4.4. Recent Developments

5.5. Optum Rx, Inc

5.5.1. Overview

5.5.2. Financials

5.5.3. Product Benchmarking

5.5.4. Recent Developments

5.6. Rowlands Pharmacy

5.6.1. Overview

5.6.2. Financials

5.6.3. Product Benchmarking

5.6.4. Recent Developments

5.7. The Kroger Co.

5.7.1. Overview

5.7.2. Financials

5.7.3. Product Benchmarking

5.7.4. Recent Developments

5.8. Walgreen Co.

5.8.1. Overview

5.8.2. Financials

5.8.3. Product Benchmarking

5.8.4. Recent Developments

5.9. Walmart Stores, Inc.

5.9.1. Overview

5.9.2. Financials

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=5382

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]