E-passport and E-visa Market to Grow at high CAGR During 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global E-passport and E-visa market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-passport and E-visa market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

E-passport, also known as biometric passport, contains an electronic chip embedded in it. An e-visa or electronic visa is an online platform that enables an applicant to facilitate online application to obtain a visa. These are advanced forms of traditional documents introduced to enhance the security structure and restrict fraudulent cases, thereby increasing integration capabilities with high-tech airport infrastructure.

E-passports and E-visas are used to verify identity of a traveler through digital means with the use of unique identification number, digital signature, and others.

In 2017, the global E-passport and E-visa market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cardlogic

Infineon Technologies

Oberthur Technologies

Safran Identity and Security

Muhlbauer Group

Ask

Iris

Datacard Group

Eastcompeace

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

E-passport Chip

System Integration

Biometrics

RFID

PKI

Market segment by Application, split into

Leisure Travel

Business Travel

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of E-passport and E-visa in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-passport and E-visa are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

E-passport and E-visa Manufacturers

E-passport and E-visa Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

E-passport and E-visa Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the E-passport and E-visa market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.