E-mail Marketing Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Email Marketing is the act of sending a commercial message, typically to a group of people, using email.

E-mail Marketing helps connect with audience to promote brand and increase sales. You can sell products, share some news, or tell a story.

In 2018, the global E-mail Marketing market size was 970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global E-mail Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-mail Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Act-On Software

Adobe Systems

Cognizant Technology Solutions

HubSpot

IBM

Infusionsoft

Marketo

Oracle

Teradata

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small and Mid-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Financial Services

Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Discrete Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E-mail Marketing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E-mail Marketing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

