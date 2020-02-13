E-learning Packaged Content 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.94% and Forecast to 2021

E-learning refers to learning facilitated with the help of electronic media through online courses and other related materials. These materials are prepared as per the standard curriculum as well as the requirements of end-users and is called packaged content. It is either available through the payment of fees or can be accessed through subscriptions. E-learning is widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education. In the Corporate, Skilled Training, and Vocational Trainings sectors, packaged content is used for providing generic functional and process-related trainings.
The analysts forecast the Global E-learning Packaged Content market to grow at a CAGR of 8.94 percent over the period 2014-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global E-learning Packaged Content market during the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account the revenue generated by vendors through the sales of e-learning packaged content products and services for a fee or subscription. While calculating revenue generated in the market, the following formats of content delivery were considered:
• Textual
• Graphical
• Video
• Audio
• Simulation
The market has been segmented into the following based on end-users:
• K-12
• Post-secondary
• Corporate Training
• Others
Key Regions
• Americas
• Asia
• Europe
• MEA
Key Vendors
• Educomp Solutions
• NIIT
• Pearson
• Skillsoft
Other Prominent Vendors
• Allen Interactions
• Aptara
• Articulate
• Desire2Learn
• GP Strategies
• N2N Services
• Saba Software
• Tata Interactive Systems
Market Driver
• Increased Adoption of Blended Learning
Market Challenge
• Lack of Proper IT Infrastructure
Market Trend
• Emergence of Mobile Learning
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/411520833/e-learning-packaged-content-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-8-94-and-forecast-to-2021
