E-learning Courses Market 2019 Global Share, Demand, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the global E-learning Courses market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-learning Courses market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

E-learning courses are online courses that are provided with the help of electronic resources.

One trend in the market is popularity of microlearning. Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized contents. Microlearning is gaining prominence in the corporate training sector owing to its less size and faster completion rates. In microlearning, entire course topics are broken into smaller pieces consisting of either video, audio, texts, or infographics. Video and audio sessions are generally 5-10 minutes in duration.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

CEGOS

City & Guilds Group

CrossKnowledge

GP Strategies

Kaplan

Macmillan Publishers

NIIT

Pearson

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tablets

Smartphones

Other instruments

Market segment by Application, split into

Higher education sector

Corporate sector

K-12 sector

Key Stakeholders

E-learning Courses Manufacturers

E-learning Courses Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

E-learning Courses Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global E-learning Courses Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of E-learning Courses

1.1 E-learning Courses Market Overview

1.1.1 E-learning Courses Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global E-learning Courses Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 E-learning Courses Market by Type

1.3.1 Tablets

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Other instruments

1.4 E-learning Courses Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Higher education sector

1.4.2 Corporate sector

1.4.3 K-12 sector

2 Global E-learning Courses Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 E-learning Courses Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 CEGOS

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 E-learning Courses Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 City & Guilds Group

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 E-learning Courses Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 CrossKnowledge

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 E-learning Courses Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 GP Strategies

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 E-learning Courses Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Kaplan

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 E-learning Courses Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Macmillan Publishers

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 E-learning Courses Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 NIIT

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 E-learning Courses Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Pearson

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 E-learning Courses Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

……..CONTINUED

