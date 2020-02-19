E-learning Courses Market 2019 Global Share, Demand, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global E-learning Courses Market
Description
This report studies the global E-learning Courses market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-learning Courses market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
E-learning courses are online courses that are provided with the help of electronic resources.
One trend in the market is popularity of microlearning. Microlearning refers to learning using bite-sized contents. Microlearning is gaining prominence in the corporate training sector owing to its less size and faster completion rates. In microlearning, entire course topics are broken into smaller pieces consisting of either video, audio, texts, or infographics. Video and audio sessions are generally 5-10 minutes in duration.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
CEGOS
City & Guilds Group
CrossKnowledge
GP Strategies
Kaplan
Macmillan Publishers
NIIT
Pearson
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tablets
Smartphones
Other instruments
Market segment by Application, split into
Higher education sector
Corporate sector
K-12 sector
Key Stakeholders
E-learning Courses Manufacturers
E-learning Courses Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
E-learning Courses Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
