E-learning Courses Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

The analysts forecast the global e-learning courses market to grow at a CAGR of 14.04% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-learning courses market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global E-learning Courses Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CEGOS

• City & Guilds Group

• CrossKnowledge

• GP Strategies

• Kaplan

• Macmillan Publishers

• NIIT

Market driver

• Increased adoption of mobile learning in corporate training

Market challenge

• Cost of developing E-learning content

Market trend

• Popularity of microlearning

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global E-learning courses market by higher education sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global E-learning courses market by corporate sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Global E-learning courses market in K-12 sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• E-learning courses market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• E-learning courses market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• E-learning courses market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• US

• Canada

• UK

• Germany

• China

• India

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Popularity of microlearning

• Emphasis on nontraditional credentials

• Increasing emphasis on project-based learning

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• CEGOS

• City & Guilds Group

• CrossKnowledge

• GP Strategies

• Kaplan

• Macmillan Publishers

• NIIT

• Pearson

Continued…..

