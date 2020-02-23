E-learning Courses Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

The analysts forecast the global e-learning courses market to grow at a CAGR of 14.04% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-learning courses market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global E-learning Courses Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3107100-global-e-learning-courses-market-2018-2022
Key vendors
• CEGOS
• City & Guilds Group
• CrossKnowledge
• GP Strategies
• Kaplan
• Macmillan Publishers
• NIIT
Market driver
• Increased adoption of mobile learning in corporate training
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Cost of developing E-learning content
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Popularity of microlearning
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3107100-global-e-learning-courses-market-2018-2022
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Global E-learning courses market by higher education sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global E-learning courses market by corporate sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Global E-learning courses market in K-12 sector – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
E-learning Courses Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• E-learning courses market in Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• E-learning courses market in APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• E-learning courses market in EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• US
• Canada
• UK
• Germany
• China
• India
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Popularity of microlearning
• Emphasis on nontraditional credentials
• Increasing emphasis on project-based learning
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• CEGOS
• City & Guilds Group
• CrossKnowledge
• GP Strategies
• Kaplan
• Macmillan Publishers
• NIIT
• Pearson
Continued…..
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com