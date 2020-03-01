E-GATES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global E-Gates Industry

E-gates is a system available at the arrival and the departure-gates of the airport, which helps validate the identity of the passengers using various technologies such as iris scanning, fingerprint scanning, and face scanning.

There is an increase in strict security concerns due to the rising instances of criminal activities in airports and aircrafts across the globe. For instance, thousands of passengers were killed during the terrorist attack on World Trade Center (WTC) in September 2011. As a result, airport authorities are trying to avoid such instances in the future by heavily investing in security and installing E-gates at the airport. The increasing demand E-gates from the homeland security sector is identified as one of the key trends that will stimulate growth in the e-gates market throughout the predicted period.

The E-gates market appears to be concentrated due to the presence of a few vendors. This industry research report offers information about the competitive environment among companies in this marketspace and offers an analysis of key companies and their products. Additionally, our analysts also offer information about key areas the players currently focus on and strategies they follow to sustain the competition.

The global E-Gates market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-Gates volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Gates market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

IDEMIA

NEC

SITA

Vision-Box

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Hardware

Software

Service

Segment by Application

Airport

Government

Others

