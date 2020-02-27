E-Discovery Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 E-Discovery Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global E-Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.
The focus on decreasing the operational budget of legal departments and increasing number of litigations are expected to drive the market across all regions. The need to adhere to regulatory policies and laws worldwide, and increase in the usage and penetration of mobile devices are other factors expected to drive the growth of the market. The rise in demand for predictive coding and increase in the usage of social media are expected to offer great opportunities for eDiscovery vendors.
By deployment type, the market has been categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of verticals, the market has been divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, legal, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, and others (education, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and transport and logistics). By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.
In 2017, the global E-Discovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Opentext
Nuix
Microsoft
IBM
Micro Focus
Catalyst
FTI
Accessdata
Zylab
EPIQ
Fronteo
Conduent
Relativity
Logikcull
Advanced Discovery
Cloudnine
Commvault
Driven
IPRO
Kldiscovery
Veritas
Deloitte
Thomson Reuters
Ricoh
Lighthouse
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
BSFI
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Legal
IT and Telecommunications
Energy and Utilities
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-Discovery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BSFI
1.5.3 Government and Public Sector
1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.5 Legal
1.5.6 IT and Telecommunications
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.9 Manufacturing
1.5.10 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 E-Discovery Market Size
2.2 E-Discovery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-Discovery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 E-Discovery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 E-Discovery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global E-Discovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global E-Discovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global E-Discovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 E-Discovery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players E-Discovery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into E-Discovery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global E-Discovery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global E-Discovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 E-Discovery Key Players in United States
5.3 United States E-Discovery Market Size by Type
5.4 United States E-Discovery Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe E-Discovery Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe E-Discovery Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 E-Discovery Key Players in China
7.3 China E-Discovery Market Size by Type
7.4 China E-Discovery Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan E-Discovery Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan E-Discovery Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia E-Discovery Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia E-Discovery Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 E-Discovery Key Players in India
10.3 India E-Discovery Market Size by Type
10.4 India E-Discovery Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America E-Discovery Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America E-Discovery Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Opentext
12.1.1 Opentext Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.1.4 Opentext Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Opentext Recent Development
12.2 Nuix
12.2.1 Nuix Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.2.4 Nuix Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Nuix Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Micro Focus
12.5.1 Micro Focus Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.5.4 Micro Focus Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
12.6 Catalyst
12.6.1 Catalyst Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.6.4 Catalyst Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Catalyst Recent Development
12.7 FTI
12.7.1 FTI Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.7.4 FTI Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 FTI Recent Development
12.8 Accessdata
12.8.1 Accessdata Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.8.4 Accessdata Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Accessdata Recent Development
12.9 Zylab
12.9.1 Zylab Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.9.4 Zylab Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Zylab Recent Development
12.10 EPIQ
12.10.1 EPIQ Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.10.4 EPIQ Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 EPIQ Recent Development
12.11 Fronteo
12.12 Conduent
12.13 Relativity
12.14 Logikcull
12.15 Advanced Discovery
12.16 Cloudnine
12.17 Commvault
12.18 Driven
12.19 IPRO
12.20 Kldiscovery
12.21 Veritas
12.22 Deloitte
12.23 Thomson Reuters
12.24 Ricoh
12.25 Lighthouse
Continued….
