E-Discovery Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 E-Discovery Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report focuses on the global E-Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E-Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.

The focus on decreasing the operational budget of legal departments and increasing number of litigations are expected to drive the market across all regions. The need to adhere to regulatory policies and laws worldwide, and increase in the usage and penetration of mobile devices are other factors expected to drive the growth of the market. The rise in demand for predictive coding and increase in the usage of social media are expected to offer great opportunities for eDiscovery vendors.
By deployment type, the market has been categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of verticals, the market has been divided into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, legal, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, and others (education, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and transport and logistics). By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.
In 2017, the global E-Discovery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study 
Opentext  
Nuix  
Microsoft  
IBM  
Micro Focus  
Catalyst  
FTI  
Accessdata  
Zylab  
EPIQ  
Fronteo  
Conduent  
Relativity  
Logikcull  
Advanced Discovery  
Cloudnine  
Commvault  
Driven  
IPRO  
Kldiscovery  
Veritas  
Deloitte  
Thomson Reuters  
Ricoh  
Lighthouse

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services

Market segment by Application, split into
BSFI
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Legal
IT and Telecommunications
Energy and Utilities
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E-Discovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E-Discovery development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global E-Discovery Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-Discovery Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BSFI
1.5.3 Government and Public Sector
1.5.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.5 Legal
1.5.6 IT and Telecommunications
1.5.7 Energy and Utilities
1.5.8 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.9 Manufacturing
1.5.10 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 E-Discovery Market Size
2.2 E-Discovery Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 E-Discovery Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 E-Discovery Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 E-Discovery Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global E-Discovery Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global E-Discovery Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global E-Discovery Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 E-Discovery Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players E-Discovery Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into E-Discovery Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global E-Discovery Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global E-Discovery Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States
5.1 United States E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 E-Discovery Key Players in United States
5.3 United States E-Discovery Market Size by Type
5.4 United States E-Discovery Market Size by Application

6 Europe
6.1 Europe E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe E-Discovery Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe E-Discovery Market Size by Application

7 China
7.1 China E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 E-Discovery Key Players in China
7.3 China E-Discovery Market Size by Type
7.4 China E-Discovery Market Size by Application

8 Japan
8.1 Japan E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan E-Discovery Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan E-Discovery Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia E-Discovery Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia E-Discovery Market Size by Application

10 India
10.1 India E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 E-Discovery Key Players in India
10.3 India E-Discovery Market Size by Type
10.4 India E-Discovery Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America E-Discovery Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 E-Discovery Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America E-Discovery Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America E-Discovery Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Opentext
12.1.1 Opentext  Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.1.4 Opentext  Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Opentext  Recent Development
12.2 Nuix
12.2.1 Nuix  Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.2.4 Nuix  Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Nuix  Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft  Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft  Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Microsoft  Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM  Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.4.4 IBM  Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IBM  Recent Development
12.5 Micro Focus
12.5.1 Micro Focus  Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.5.4 Micro Focus  Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Micro Focus  Recent Development
12.6 Catalyst
12.6.1 Catalyst  Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.6.4 Catalyst  Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Catalyst  Recent Development
12.7 FTI
12.7.1 FTI  Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.7.4 FTI  Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 FTI  Recent Development
12.8 Accessdata
12.8.1 Accessdata  Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.8.4 Accessdata  Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Accessdata  Recent Development
12.9 Zylab
12.9.1 Zylab  Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.9.4 Zylab  Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Zylab  Recent Development
12.10 EPIQ
12.10.1 EPIQ  Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 E-Discovery Introduction
12.10.4 EPIQ  Revenue in E-Discovery Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 EPIQ  Recent Development
12.11 Fronteo
12.12 Conduent
12.13 Relativity
12.14 Logikcull
12.15 Advanced Discovery
12.16 Cloudnine
12.17 Commvault
12.18 Driven
12.19 IPRO
12.20 Kldiscovery
12.21 Veritas
12.22 Deloitte
12.23 Thomson Reuters
12.24 Ricoh
12.25 Lighthouse

