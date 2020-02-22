E-commerce Payment 2018 Global Market will Register a Revenue of USD 135 Billion during the Period 2018-2022

E-commerce Payment refers to transactions that occurs while buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet banking, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI), and automated data collection systems.

The analysts forecast the global E-commerce payment market will register a revenue of almost USD 135 billion by 2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global E-commerce payment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2963400-global-e-commerce-payment-market-2018-2022

The report, Global E-commerce Payment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alibaba Group

• PayPal

• Visa

• MasterCard

Market driver

• Rise in the usage of wireless networks

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Security and privacy concerns

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rise in mobile biometrics for payment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2963400-global-e-commerce-payment-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Market landscape

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: Market sizing

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: Five forces analysis

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Cards – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• E-wallets – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Mobile – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Bank transfer – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Direct debits – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: Customer landscape

PART 09: Regional landscape

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: Vendor analysis

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Alibaba Group

• PayPal

• Visa

• Mastercard

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com