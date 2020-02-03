E COMMERCE LOGISTICS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

Global E commerce logistics market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

Global E commerce logistics market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.2% for the forecasted period of 2018-2023. The market is segmented on the basis of logistics services, products and locations. The market is driven by growing market for e commerce. The number of e commerce players and their outreach is increasing and hence the need of more effective logistics is growing. Logistics companies are innovating and adding more ways of delivering services. GPS enabled tracking devices helps customer to track orders, drone-based delivery services, tie-ups with local vendors for same days delivery are some of the most commonly followed strategies in the market. E commerce companies generally have tie ups with logistics companies and prefer to have limited partner for more widespread deliveries. It helps them in effectively monitor and manage their services.

There are many factors that augment the growth of global E commerce logistics market such as growing E commerce market, smaller and simple supply chain, new and innovative methods of deliveries and so on. Though, high ratio of product returns, limited reach in the rural areas and strict government regulations towards E commerce sector hinders the growth of the global E commerce logistics market in the forecasted year.

Geographically, global E commerce logistics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is having significant market growth owing to technological adoption, many major e commerce players such as Amazon are situated in this region, this directly augment the application of logistics, technological advancement such as drones and robotics is also used in e commerce logistics in this region. APAC region is showing tremendous growth owing to growth in population, upsurge in sale of electronic gadgets mainly smartphones, growing netizens number, globalization and so on.

Key companies profiled in the report are Aramex, Australia Post, Blue Dart, Clipper Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL, eCom Express, Express Logistics, Fedex Corporation, Japan Post, La Poste, Radial, S.F. Express, Seko Logistics, Singapore Post, United Parcel Services (UPS) INC., United States Postal Service (USPS) and others.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The market study of e-commerce logistics market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global E commerce logistics market is segmented on the basis of revenue, unit shipments and regional outlook.

Global E commerce logistics Market Research and Analysis, By revenue

Global E commerce logistics Market Research and Analysis, By unit shipments

Global E commerce logistics Market Research and Analysis, By Region

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global E commerce logistics market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global E commerce logistics market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global E commerce logistics market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

