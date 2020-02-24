E Commerce Logistics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

E-commerce is the activity of buying or selling of products on online services or over the Internet.

There are many factors that augment the growth of global E commerce logistics market such as growing E commerce market, smaller and simple supply chain, new and innovative methods of deliveries and so on.

This report focuses on the global E Commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E Commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aramex

Australia Post

Blue Dart

Clipper Logistics

Deutsche Post

Ecom Express

Express Logistics

FedEx

Japan Post

La Poste

Bpost

SF Express

Seko Logistics

Singapore Post

UPS

USPS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Services

Product

Market segment by Application, split into

International

Local

Urban

Semi-urban

Rural

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global E Commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the E Commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

