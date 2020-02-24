E Commerce Logistics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

E-commerce is the activity of buying or selling of products on online services or over the Internet.
There are many factors that augment the growth of global E commerce logistics market such as growing E commerce market, smaller and simple supply chain, new and innovative methods of deliveries and so on.
This report focuses on the global E Commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the E Commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Aramex
Australia Post
Blue Dart
Clipper Logistics
Deutsche Post
Ecom Express
Express Logistics
FedEx
Japan Post
La Poste
Bpost
SF Express
Seko Logistics
Singapore Post
UPS
USPS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Services
Product
Market segment by Application, split into
International
Local
Urban
Semi-urban
Rural
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global E Commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the E Commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
