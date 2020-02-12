E-commerce Channel Gateway Solutions Market –  The Increasing Demand For Advanced And Cost-Efficient Solutions Among E-Commerce

A channel gateway is a secure web platform that provides channel partners with 24×7 access to marketing materials from anywhere in the world. The flow of data is as vital as the development and delivery of products in the e-commerce sector. The e-commerce channel gateway solution helps eliminate manual labor-intensive procedures and provides more accurate order, shipment, and tracing items in real-time. It is an integration and connectivity solution which helps in automating and standardizing the flow of information, right from the order placed to shipment of the products to the destination.

The global e-commerce channel gateway solutions market is expanding at a rapid pace due to the increasing demand for advanced and cost-efficient solutions among e-commerce service providers to improve their logistics operations. Additionally, growing dependency on the internet and rising demand for end-to-end security solutions are major factors that are expected to boost the global e-commerce channel gateway solutions market. Increase in the adoption of cloud-based applications among enterprises to manage their business more efficiently is anticipated to boost the demand for e-commerce channel gateway solutions across the world. However, high initial cost associated with the implementation of these solutions is a key factor which is likely to restrain the global e-commerce channel gateway solutions market. Furthermore, lack of awareness about the benefits of channel gateway solutions among e-commerce service providers is another major factor which is hampering the growth of e-commerce channel gateway solutions market.

Presently, countries around the globe are proactively adopting new technologies due to increasing Internet penetration among developing countries and rising usage of online shopping platforms. Government authorities are investing in various advanced technologies in order to supplement the growth of the retail and e-commerce industries across the world.

Rapid growth in the e-commerce industry and a seismic shift toward advanced shopping are anticipated to create opportunities in the global e-commerce channel gateway solutions market. E-commerce channel gateway solutions provide advanced capabilities such as easy handling high order volume, reduction in data errors, and increase in operational efficiencies to e-commerce service providers.