E-cigarette 2018 Global Market Key Players – Arcsoft, Digimarc, Google, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, ACR Cloud, Audible Magic – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the global market size of E-cigarette in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of E-cigarette in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global E-cigarette market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

E-cigarette are devices that deliver nicotine to a user by heating and converting to an aerosol a liquid mixture typically composed of propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, flavoring chemicals, and nicotine.

At present, China is the largest production area of E-cigarette. And the main consumption area is US and EU.

Technology barrier is not a key factor as major parts of E-cigarette nearly depends on importing.

Average industry gross margin is between 20% and 40%, that is to say, E-cigarette Project is a good investment choice. However, disadvantage factors and threat such as serious competition in E-cigarette Industry should be considerd.

In 2017, the global E-cigarette market size was 3060 million US$ and is forecast to 5730 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the E-cigarette market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of E-cigarette include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the E-cigarette include

blu eCigs

Njoy

V2

International Vaporgroup

Vaporcorp

Electronic Cigarette International Group

Truvape

ProVape

Cigr8

KiK

Hangsen

FirstUnion

Shenzhen Jieshibo Technology

Innokin

Kimree

Market Size Split by Type

Cigalikes

eGos

Mods

Market Size Split by Application

Male

Female

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global E-cigarette market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of E-cigarette market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global E-cigarette manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-cigarette with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of E-cigarette submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

