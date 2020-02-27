E-Book Reader Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 E-Book Reader Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global market size of E-Book Reader in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of E-Book Reader in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global E-Book Reader market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

An e-book reader is a portable electronic device for reading digital books and periodicals, also known as an electronic book reader. The e-book reader is normally designed to operate for long hours by consuming minimal power. Most e-book readers rely on the e-ink technology for their displays. E-book readers have lots of advantages like portability, capacity, foreign language learning, better reading and free e-books. Demand for e-book reader is expected to be supported by an increasing adaptation of online content into the educational curriculum, increasing adoption of e-books, growing e-learning market and increasing availability of free e-books on the internet. However, in terms of market revenue growth, the global e-book reader market is anticipated to witness low revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets.

The global e-learning market is currently on an upswing and is witnessing a boom in revenue growth owing to its great market potential as the next generation education system. The global education sector is experiencing a shift in e-learning models fueled by the exploding demand for connected devices and digital education across the world.

In 2017, the global E-Book Reader market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the E-Book Reader market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of E-Book Reader include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the E-Book Reader include

Amazon

Rakuten Kobo

Barnes & Noble

Hanvon Technology

Onyx Book

PocketBook International

Aluratek

Bookeen

ECTACO

Ematic

Arta Tech

Wexler Flex

Market Size Split by Type

E Ink Screen

LCD Screen

Market Size Split by Application

Organized Retail Store

Unorganized Retail Store

E-Commerce

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global E-Book Reader market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of E-Book Reader market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global E-Book Reader manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-Book Reader with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of E-Book Reader submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

