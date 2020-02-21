E-BIKE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

An e-bike, commonly known as an electric bicycle, is a bike that has an electric motor aligned to the pedals of the bicycle, which supplies the differential force required for the forward movement of the bicycle. Earlier, e-bikes were bulky because of the use of lead-acid batteries; however, with the use of nickel–metal hydride, nickel–cadmium cell, or lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries in newer models, the weight of e-bikes has reduced significantly.

Governments of several countries around the world have passed laws that encourage the adoption of green technologies such as electric buses and e-bikes. For instance, China’s government has adopted a law to support e-bike users and manufacturers. E-bikes are very effective in reducing the emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. It also helps in reducing noise pollution and other types of environmental pollution. Moreover, the government in China has stopped issuing licenses for pedal assisted bicycles that produced harmful emissions, which will further contribute to this market’s growth over the coming years.

The global e-bike market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. However, as the global vendors are increasing their footprint in the market, the regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them, especially in terms of quality. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M& A. Though there are several regional players with significant market shares, many international players are expanding their presence in China, Germany, and the US.

The global E-bike market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-bike volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-bike market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Currie Technologies

Derby Cycle

Jiangsu Xinri

Zhejiang Luyuan

eZee

GEOBY Electric Vehicle

Giant Manufacturing

ProdecoTech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sealed lead-acid battery

Lithium-ion battery

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 E-bike Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-bike

1.2 E-bike Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global E-bike Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Sealed lead-acid battery

1.2.3 Lithium-ion battery

1.3 E-bike Segment by Application

1.3.1 E-bike Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global E-bike Market by Region

1.4.1 Global E-bike Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global E-bike Market Size

1.5.1 Global E-bike Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global E-bike Production (2014-2025)

2 Global E-bike Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-bike Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global E-bike Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global E-bike Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers E-bike Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 E-bike Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-bike Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 E-bike Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global E-bike Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global E-bike Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global E-bike Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America E-bike Production

3.4.1 North America E-bike Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe E-bike Production

3.5.1 Europe E-bike Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China E-bike Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China E-bike Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan E-bike Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan E-bike Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global E-bike Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global E-bike Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America E-bike Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe E-bike Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China E-bike Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan E-bike Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global E-bike Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global E-bike Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global E-bike Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global E-bike Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global E-bike Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global E-bike Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global E-bike Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global E-bike Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-bike Business

7.1 Currie Technologies

7.1.1 Currie Technologies E-bike Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 E-bike Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Currie Technologies E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Derby Cycle

7.2.1 Derby Cycle E-bike Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 E-bike Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Derby Cycle E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Jiangsu Xinri

7.3.1 Jiangsu Xinri E-bike Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 E-bike Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Jiangsu Xinri E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Zhejiang Luyuan

7.4.1 Zhejiang Luyuan E-bike Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 E-bike Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Zhejiang Luyuan E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 eZee

7.5.1 eZee E-bike Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 E-bike Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 eZee E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GEOBY Electric Vehicle

7.6.1 GEOBY Electric Vehicle E-bike Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 E-bike Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GEOBY Electric Vehicle E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Giant Manufacturing

7.7.1 Giant Manufacturing E-bike Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 E-bike Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Giant Manufacturing E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ProdecoTech

7.8.1 ProdecoTech E-bike Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 E-bike Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ProdecoTech E-bike Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

