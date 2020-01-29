Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market Estimated to Exhibit 5.2% CAGR through 2025

Global dysphagia diet thickening agents market to witness steady growth throughout the forecast period

As stated by Persistence Market Research, the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate to reach a significant value by the end of the assessment period. The dysphagia diet thickening agents market has been experiencing steady growth during 2012-2016 period. It is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.2% throughout the period of forecast to reflect a market value about US$ 177.1 Mn by 2025 end from a market valuation of about US$ 120.2 Mn in 2017. The growth of the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market can be attributed to the rise in consumer spending, especially by aging population along with changing lifestyles and rise in associated disorders. Physicians prescribing brand specific products, government initiatives to support doctors and initiate entry of foreign doctors and the entry of larger players into the market, especially in the emerging economies due to low cost and labor availability are few of the trends observed in the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market. These trends have an indirect influence over the market and all its segments during the forecast period.

To know key findings Request Sample Report @: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18634

Powder thickeners to hold high contribution in the growth of the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market

Powder thickeners by form type is a high potential segment which dominated the global market since past few years. This segment is projected to grow at the highest rate to reach a CAGR of 5.3% during the period of forecast to reach a high market evaluation thus dominating the global market by form type. It is estimated to show a value of above US$ 490 Mn in 2025. This segment is growing in popularity and majority of dysphagia thickening agent formulations are available in powder form. Powder thickeners are easy to handle and use and are in high demand from consumers. Gel based thickeners also show a rising growth graph as far as consumption is concerned, but the rate of growth is moderate and the valuation of this segment is extremely less.

Request for Report Methodology @: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18634

Regional Understandings

The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market is moving across important regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. The gel based thickeners and powder thickeners segments are anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, as compared to other regions respectively. North America region is expected to dominate the global market with respect to both gel type and powder thickeners, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, the powder thickeners segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of 5.7% throughout the period of assessment. The powder thickeners segment in North America is estimated to reflect a high valuation of about US$ 180 Mn by the end of 2025. Gel type thickeners segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in Asia Pacific. North America region stands in the lead in the gel type thickeners segment with a value of more than US$ 35 Mn by the end of 2025.