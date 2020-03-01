Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market: Consolidation of Multinationals Continues, With Nearly 60% Shares

A recently compiled Fact.MR report, titled “Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018-2028” provides a comprehensive analysis of the dyslipidemia therapeutics market. Size of the dyslipidemia therapeutics market has been analyzed during the forecast period of 2018-2028 and has been propounded in terms of value has been provided in the report. The report also provides a detailed analysis and forecast of the dyslipidemia therapeutics market

According to a recently released Fact.MR study, revenues from dyslipidemia therapeutics market surpassed US$ 36 billion in 2018. Low-density lipoproteins held approximately two-thirds of revenues from dyslipidemia therapeutics worldwide in 2018. As high LDL levels have been associated with increased risks of heart attacks, strokes, and other cardiovascular problems in humans, governments around the world are launching various campaigns to raise awareness about the adverse impact of high LDL levels in the blood.

Shifting consumer preference towards using nutraceuticals to combat health concerns has triggered multiple researches on effectiveness of nutraceuticals in reducing lipid levels in patients. Statin intolerance is a common occurrence in patients, and nutraceuticals provide a natural alternative to keep lipids in check. Consumption of statins has been linked with certain side effects that has significantly raised concerns regarding statins among healthcare professionals and patients alike. New-onset diabetes, muscle pain, and increased incidences of hemorrhagic stroke have been reported among patients consuming statins.

Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market – Segmentation

The dyslipidemia therapeutics market report offers a detailed analysis of the dyslipidemia market on the basis of different segments. A comprehensive analysis of each of the dyslipidemia therapeutics market segments on the basis of value, Y-o-Y growth, revenue share, and CAGR has been provided in the report.

The dyslipidemia therapeutics market has been segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel, type, and region.

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders worldwide has prompted individuals to effectively manage their LDL levels. To capitalize on the current trends prevalent in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market, pharmaceutical companies continue to strive towards developing new and improved therapies to lower LDL levels, and effectively manage the percentage of other lipids in the blood. A range of new treatments such as combination therapies, gene editing, and novel target drugs are under development, particularly for dyslipidemia therapeutics.

The report on the dyslipidemia therapeutics market also provides a detailed analysis of the key players operating in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market. The dyslipidemia therapeutics market report provides a comprehensive profile of leading players functioning in the dyslipidemia therapeutics market which include Merck & Co., Pfizer, Novelion Therapeutics, Mylan, Abbott Laboratories, and Novartis AG.

