Dysautonomia (Autonomic Dysfunction) Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2020

Autonomic Dysfunction Or Dysautonomia affects the nerve of autonomic nervous system. The autonomic system controls the function like body temperature, digestion, breathing rate, heart rate and others. It provides connection between brain and body’s internal organs like heart, eye, sweat gland and interior muscles. Dysfunction of autonomic system results adverse reaction of certain medication, disease conditions like diabetes and Parkinson’s disease and injury to the autonomic system. These conditions can be sudden or severe and develops rapid onset of symptoms. Initially patients are experiencing mild symptoms like muscle weakness and tingling.

Dysfunction in autonomic system may develop severe symptoms like sweating abnormalities, digestion difficulties, vision, urinary and sexual problems. Orthostatic intolerance and orthostatic hypotension are two common disease conditions that patients are more prone to develop due to autonomic dysfunction. Autonomic testing is performed in order to diagnose the disease condition and severity. In severe conditions; patients have to perform surgery to gain immediate relief from the disease condition.

Increasing population diagnosed with autonomic dysfunction disorder coupled with aging population will drive the growth of the market. Manufacturers are continuously increasing their research and development expenditure aiming to develop effective drugs with novel mechanism of actions that will drive the market growth. In addition, large number of therapeutic drugs under clinical pipeline will increase the number of therapeutics that can be used for the treatment of dysautonomia. Thus, the approval of new and highly effective drugs for the treatment of this disorder will increase the uptake of drugs by patients and ultimately drives the market growth. Moreover, several companies are dedicated to introduce novel molecules with innovative route of administration that can be convenient for geriatric population which will further augment the market growth. However, unfavorable side effects coupled with low efficacy of available drugs will also restrain the growth of the market. In addition, high generic competition among the key players will lead to price erosion and ultimately restrain the overall growth of the market.

Geographically, North America is considered as the largest market of dysautonomia owing to high incidence of this disorder coupled with introduction of advanced techniques for the treatment of dysautonomia disorder. In addition, introduction of new drugs and efforts of government and private organizations to develop this market will further augment the market growth. Europe is considered as the second largest market of dysautonomia. This growth is mainly attributed to the presence of various organizations like Dysautonomia Foundation, Inc. and National Dysautonomia Research Foundation.

These organizations are actively engaged in increasing awareness about this disorder and to develop new therapeutics that will establish healthy platform to increase the uptake of dysautonomia therapeutics and hence stimulates the market growth. In addition, Asia-Pacific is the most lucrative market for the growth of dysautonomia because of launch of improved drugs that provides sustain relief from the symptoms of this disease will drive the market growth. In addition, growing awareness about the chronic nature of dysautonomia disorder among the people will further drive the growth of dysautonomia market in Asia-Pacific region.