Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) Market Outlooks 2019: Market Size, Players, Cost Structures, Industry Analysis and Future Forecasts to 2025

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) is a testing and analytical instrument that measures the physical properties of solids and polymer melts, reports modulus and damping, and is programmable to measure the relationship between the force, stress, strain, frequency and temperature.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the dynamic mechanical analyzer industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of dynamic mechanical analyzer are mainly in US and Europe, which occupied more than 80% of production in total in 2015.

The dynamic mechanical analyzer industry is a high concentration industry. TA Instruments in the USA is the leader of dynamic mechanical analyzer in global market, others famous manufacturers are Netzsch, Hitachi High-Technologies, Mettler-Toledo, PerkinElmer, Metravib(Acoem) and Anton Paar.

Despite the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese companies are unable to manufacture the products. Now they accelerate their steps to research and development and have made a lot of progress. But it is still a long way for them to chase.

The global Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) market is valued at 57 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 73 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The report also provides regional level market analysis and future outlook for: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

TA Instruments

Netzsch

Hitachi High – Technologies

Mettler – Toledo

PerkinElmer

Metravib

Anton Paar

Market size by Product

Forced Resonance Analyzers

Free Resonance Analyzers

Market size by End User

Research Institute

Industrial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) Overview

Chapter 2: Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer (DMA) Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2025)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2025)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 117: Appendix

Continued…

