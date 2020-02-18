Dyestuff for Textile Market Analysis by Growth Rate, Driving Force, Sales, Revenue & Key Players(CLARIANT, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS, DowDuPont Inc., Kiri Industries Ltd. & Arkema GROUP) Forecast by 2024

Recent trends observed in the global dyestuff for textile market are significant growth in the apparel market and increasing demand for technical textiles, which are mainly manufactured for their technical and performance properties rather than decorative properties.

Some of the major players operating in the global dyestuff for textile market include CLARIANT, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., LANXESS, DowDuPont Inc., Kiri Industries Ltd., Arkema GROUP, Huntsman International LLC, Rockwood Pigments Inc., and Kemira.

On the basis of form, the dyestuff for textile market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. The synthetic dyes occupy a significant share in the market, as they cover every possible shade and provide greater range of colors. These dyes remain stable to common oxidation and reduction process.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

