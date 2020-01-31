WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Dyes & Organic Pigments Market Segment by Applications, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast to 2025”.
Dyes & Organic Pigments Industry 2019
Description:-
Dyes are intensely colored or fluorescent organic substances only, which impart color to a substrate by selective absorption of light. They are soluble and / or go through an application process which, at least temporarily, destroys any crystal structure by absorption, solution, and mechanical retention, or by ionic or covalent chemical bonds.
Organic pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Organic pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Organic pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3717064-global-dyes-organic-pigments-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
For more information or any query mail at [email protected]
Rising textile production — the textile market accounted for more than half of world dyes and organic pigments demand in 2014 — will be the primary contributor to increased demand going forward. However, increased consumer demand will also contribute to above average growth in organic pigments demand in plastic products. Dyes and organic pigments consumption will remain concentrated in the Asia/Pacific region, where the majority of world textiles and consumer plastic products are manufactured. China will remain the dominant consumer of dyes and organic pigments. In addition, consumer preferences for new, unusual colors that don’t fade, and yet are environmentally friendly, will boost growth in value demand as textile producers increasingly turn to newer, higher value products.
The main application of organic pigments is pain, driven primarily by strong demand in construction in North America and continued growth in the Asia/Pacific region. As in other applications, more expensive products that afford greater coloring power and yet remain environmentally eco-friendly will increase.
Global Dyes & Organic Pigments market size will increase to 10200 Million US$ by 2025, from 10400 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -0.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dyes & Organic Pigments.
This report researches the worldwide Dyes & Organic Pigments market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Dyes & Organic Pigments breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DyStar
Huntsman
Archroma
KIRI
Lonsen
Runtu
Jihua
Yide
Transfer
Chuyuan
Dikai
Anoky
Yabang
Shenxin
Hongqiao
Wanfeng
Dyes & Organic Pigments Breakdown Data by Type
By Dyes
Disperse dyes
Reactive dyes
Vat dyes
Others
By Organic Pigments
Azoic pigments
lake pigments
Phthalocyanine pigments
Quinacridone pigments
Dyes & Organic Pigments Breakdown Data by Application
Textile
Leather
Wood
Printing ink
Paint
Plastic
Others
Dyes & Organic Pigments Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Dyes & Organic Pigments Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3717064-global-dyes-organic-pigments-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Disperse dyes
1.4.3 Reactive dyes
1.4.4 Vat dyes
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Textile
1.5.3 Leather
1.5.4 Wood
1.5.5 Printing ink
1.5.6 Paint
1.5.7 Plastic
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Production
2.1.1 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Dyes & Organic Pigments Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Dyes & Organic Pigments Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Dyes & Organic Pigments Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
…….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 DyStar
8.1.1 DyStar Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments
8.1.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Huntsman
8.2.1 Huntsman Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments
8.2.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Archroma
8.3.1 Archroma Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments
8.3.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 KIRI
8.4.1 KIRI Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments
8.4.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Lonsen
8.5.1 Lonsen Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments
8.5.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Runtu
8.6.1 Runtu Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Dyes & Organic Pigments
8.6.4 Dyes & Organic Pigments Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued……
Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3717064
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)