DUTY-FREE RETAILING MARKET IN EUROPE – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2017 – 2021

Duty-free Retailing Market in Europe 2017
Duty-free retailers are those that are exempted from certain local and national taxes and duties because they sell goods to international travelers. However, taxes may be imposed on duty-free goods when buyers reach their country of destination or when the quantity of the goods exceeds certain set limits. These retailers operate at international airports and seaports, border towns, train stations, and onboard aircraft and ships. These retailers offer products such as perfumes, cosmetics, alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, electronics, and accessories. The duty-free retailing market in Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to the expansion in international airports and increasing number of passengers.
The analysts forecast the duty-free retailing market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the duty-free retailing market in Europe for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of various consumer products to individual customers at duty-free retail stores in the region.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Duty-Free Retailing Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• daa (Aer Rianta International)
• Dufry
• Lagardère
• LVMH
Other prominent vendors
• China Duty-free Group
• Dubai Duty-free
• Duty-free Americas
• Gebr. Heinemann
• JR/Group (James Richardson)
• King Power International
• THE SHILLA DUTY-FREE
Market driver
• Premium product offerings and exemption from excise duties
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Low consumer interest in shopping at travel points
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Entry of global brands in European market
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Global duty-free retailing market
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Duty-free retailing market in Europe
• Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Duty-free retailing market in Europe by product
• Comparison by product
• Fashion, accessories, and hard luxury – market size and forecast
• Cosmetics and perfumes – market size and forecast
• Wine and spirits – market size and forecast
• Tobacco – market size and forecast
• Confectionery and fine foods – market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• Duty-free retailing market in Europe by distribution channel
• Comparison by distribution channel
• Airports – market size and forecast
• Border, downtown, and hotel shops – market size and forecast
• Cruise lines, ferries, and seaports – market size and forecast
• Rail stations and others – market size and forecast
• Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Entry of global brands in European market
• International retailers focusing on M&A
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• Key insights
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendor overview
• Comparative analysis of key vendors
• daa (Aer Rianta International)
• Dufry
• Lagardère
• LVMH
..…..Continued
