Dust Particle Counter Market Analyzed for the Projected Period of 2018-2026

The need to address and eradicate this pollution has been undertaken by individual enterprises and regional governing bodies via monitoring of air quality and suspended dust particles by able devices such as dust particle counter in indoor and outdoor facilities. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of Dust Particle Counter Market to a prolonged extent.

The continuous and simultaneous scope of measurement is valuable in industrial applications and research & monitoring studies. The dust particle counter is engaged in the measurement of concentration of the dust particles in the air and considered as a useful tool for monitoring indoor air quality in workplaces and individual rooms. The dust particle counter helps in providing maximum data from a single monitor with main interest of providing more than one size fraction of measurement. Furthermore, the dust particle counter reduces heath related issues such as dermatitis, bronchitis, cancer, fever, among others when exposed to hazardous airborne dust, smoke, exhaust, among other harmful air pollutants. Dust particle counter finds their major applications in hospital surgical rooms, remote sampling, and food processing investigations, among others.

Dust particle counter possess features such as ergonomic design and ultra-lightweight which offers easy single hand operations in awkward or tight spaces with less operator fatigue. Furthermore, dust particle counter provides significant security feature through password control option along with long battery life and customization settings & configurations.

Manufacturers are offering dust particle counter with built-in camera to simultaneously measure and display dew point, wet bulb, air temperature, and multiple channels of particle sizes. Moreover, mini-USB port connection option along with storage capacity of over 5000 records of counts, time, and temperature, among others factors can be evaluated with dust particle counter.

Dust particle counter as a versatile mobile environmental measuring device is also used for detection of carbon monoxide and formaldehyde gas concentrations. Dust particle counter further helps in determining climatic data such as wet bulb temperature, humidity, air temperature, and dew point temperature. Furthermore, the installed digital camera in dust particle counter helps in documenting the measuring environment by means of videos or photos to elucidate the measuring site.

Dust Particle Counter Market: Dynamics:

The increasing rate of air pollution has colluded with expansion in urban zones owing to resultant activities in construction, vehicular traffic and emissions, industrial exhausts etc. The urban zones based in low to moderate temperatures have been prone to air pollution, settling and congestion of dust particles in the atmosphere.

Apart from outdoor air, indoor air quality can be contaminated via generation of dust from industrial job processes, microbial sources. Moreover, the detected data measured by dust particle counter can be easily and quickly transferred to PC for documentation via a USB interface. Dust particle counter measuring features makes it ideal solution for assessing, monitoring, and securing the air quality in the application fields’ safety, productivity, and health.

Other than measuring and detecting air quality, the dust particle counter possess additional feature of measuring wet-bulb temperature, humidity, dew point temperature, and air temperature as well. Further, the increasing manufacturing activities, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical industries to further augment the global dust particle counter market during the forecast period.

Dust Particle Counter Market: Segmentation:

The global dust particle counter market can be segmented into product type, application, end-use industry, and design. On the basis of product type, global dust particle counter market is segmented into:

Airborne Particles

Liquid Particles

On the basis of application, global dust particle counter market is segmented into:

Air Quality Monitoring

Chemical Contamination Monitoring

Cleanroom Monitoring

Drinking Water Application

Duct Leakage Testing

Operating Room Monitoring

Remote Sampling

On the basis of end-use industry, global dust particle counter market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Automotive Industry

Chemical Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Healthcare Industry

Aerospace Industry

On the basis of design, global dust particle counter market is segmented into:

Fixed

Portable

Dust Particle Counter Market: Participants:

Some of the market participants involved in the global dust particle counter market are:

PCE Deutschland GmbH

Aeroqual

Fluke Corporation

TSI

FLIR Systems

THE TROTEC GROUP

RION Co., Ltd.

Air Monitors

Spectris

GRIMM Aerosol

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Dust Particle Counter Market: Regional Outlook:

Europe, followed by North America is estimated to account for significant share in the global dust particle counter market owing to considerable application of more accurate and precise options in pharmaceutical and automotive industry to evaluate air quality. Furthermore, increasing automotive and chemical industry, along with pharmaceutical industry is expected to implement dust particle counter for measuring air quality, temperature, and humidity. Middle East and Africa, along with Latin America is further expected to drive the global dust particle counter market owing to safety demands across production sites with additional features of USB port.

