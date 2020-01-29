Dust Ignition Protection Motor Market – Competitive Insight, Key Drivers and Forecast 2018-2026

Motors with ignition protection are direct current motors. They are enclosed in a flameproof enclosure with explosion protection for areas with an explosive atmosphere. They are approved in accordance with Directive 94/9EC. Components and systems used in explosion hazard areas are required to comply with appropriate national regulations of a country. Motors with ignition protection are usually manufactured for operation in hazardous. Manufacturers comply with regulatory standards during the production of these motors and issue a certificate of compliance prior to dispatch. These motors offer high reliability, efficiency, and availability in various demanding applications.

Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55875

Combustible dust is considered as hazardous to the environment as it may form a potentially explosive atmosphere if dispersed into the air. Furthermore, layers of combustible dust may ignite and can act as an ignition source for a hazardous/explosive atmosphere. Dust ignition proof motors are manufactured and designed for application in environments where the motor is surrounded by combustible dust or where dust settles on the motor. The explosive or hazardous areas can be found in various industries such as animal feed, flour & grain handling, wood, paper, chemicals, coal, and plastics. In such applications, motors run the rolling tables on saw mills and chipboard production, run conveyor belts in coal transport, and run fans in cereal drying process and dough mixers in bakeries.

Increase in infrastructure development and stringent government regulations are expected to drive the dust ignition protection motor market in the coming years. Furthermore, smart sensors with networking capabilities and detectors and sensors capable of communicating signals easily through control units are being deployed in dust ignition protection motor. This is enhancing the efficiency of these motors. These factors are expected to propel the dust ignition protection motor market over the forecast period. Rise in the number of fire accidents, strict implementation of regulations, and government mandates related to safety are also anticipated to increase the installation of these protection motors in industries. Additionally, increase in fire protection spending by institutions and enterprises and technological innovations are projected to spur the overall market growth. Increase in the requirement for fire protection systems across various industry domains is expected to drive the dust ignition protection motor market over the forecast period. Furthermore, technological improvements and innovations in equipment and networking are expected to present attractive opportunities to the market in the coming years. Demand for ignition protection is on the rise in various industries where there is a high risk of fire hazard. In these industries, the presence of flammable material such as oil and gas creates a fire hazard. Dust ignition protection motors promote safety and decrease damage and loss caused by fire hazards. These factors are expected to boost the market in in the coming years.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=55875

The global dust ignition protection motor market can be segmented based on voltage, application, and region. Based on voltage, the dust ignition protection motor can be categorized into low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage. In terms of application, the dust ignition protection motor market can be segmented into BFSI, automotive & transport, oil & gas, energy & power, health care, manufacturing, mining, and others. The manufacturing segment is expected to account for a major share of the market over the forecast period. This is due to the use of these motors for safeguarding people, property, assets, and production.

Based on region, the global dust ignition protection motor market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold a significant share of the dust ignition protection motor market, owing to the significant presence of industries with modern technology and equipment for manufacturing high-quality products. Prominent players operating in the global dust ignition protection motor market are ABB Group, Siemens, Toshiba, Nidec Motor, Rockwell Automation, AMETEK, Regal Beloit, Johnson Electric, Franklin Electrics, General Electric (GE), Danaher Motion, WEG, Maxon Motor, and TECO Westinghouse.