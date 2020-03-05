Durian Powder Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019 – 2029 )

Durian Powder Market – Introduction

Durian powder is basically a durian fruit, which is frozen dried, and then ground into powdered particles measuring between 40 mesh and 60 mesh. Durian contains impressive levels of dietary fiber, which is essential for optimal functioning of multiple systems in the body, primarily the digestive system. Extensive health benefits of durian, such as improved heart health, and reduced blood pressure, have been underpinning its adoption in wide range of food products. Moreover in today’s appearance-conscious world, individuals are hard-pressed to consume products rich in anti-aging properties, and durian powder, being rich in these properties is witnessing increased traction. Such factors are accelerating the adoption of durian based products, which will further provide impetus to growth in durian powder market.

Durian Powder Market – Competitive Landscape

Some of leading players operating in the global durian powder market are:

Jinhua Huayang Foods Co., Ltd. is a leading player in durian powder market. It is a Chinese producer and exporter of dehydrated vegetables, seasonings, fruits, spices, ingredients, both food grade as well as pet food grade.

is a leading player in durian powder market. It is a Chinese producer and exporter of dehydrated vegetables, seasonings, fruits, spices, ingredients, both food grade as well as pet food grade. Thai Foods Product International Co., Ltd, Thailand is a manufacturing and exporting company, which deals in various kinds of food ingredients, food additives, dietary supplement, and personal care products. The company currently sales products across Middle East, Asia, Australia, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Central/South America

is a manufacturing and exporting company, which deals in various kinds of food ingredients, food additives, dietary supplement, and personal care products. The company currently sales products across Middle East, Asia, Australia, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Central/South America THAI AO CHI FRUITS CO., LTD. is a leading exporter of frozen fruits, freeze dried vegetable, freeze dried fruits, and freeze dried powder, fresh fruits, health food and snack food across Thailand.

Xi’an Asclepius Bio-Tech Co., Ltd is a natural plant extract concentrate powder manufacturing company and supplier. The company’s product portfolio includes herbal extracts, aminos and proteins, bee products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

is a natural plant extract concentrate powder manufacturing company and supplier. The company’s product portfolio includes herbal extracts, aminos and proteins, bee products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). Sunshine International Co., Ltd. is a Thailand-based manufacturer of simple and nutritious food products. The company’s product portfolio includes freeze dried, fruit chips, frozen fruit, and commercial products such as fruit powder.

is a Thailand-based manufacturer of simple and nutritious food products. The company’s product portfolio includes freeze dried, fruit chips, frozen fruit, and commercial products such as fruit powder. Siam Oriental food and Beverage Co., Ltd is a food product specialist, which provides products under the brand name ‘TAN TAN’. The company product portfolio includes freeze dried fruit powder, dried fruits, chocolate dipped with dried fruit, freeze dried fruit, and pineapple canned products.

Although durian is very popular in South-Asian countries, awareness about this fruit and its availability is still at a nascent stage, especially in western countries, which is restricting the growth of durian powder market. Consequently, durian powder manufacturers are increasingly investing in promotional activities, and are providing quality certifications to appeal to a wider consumer base. They are focusing on expanding their product reach to untapped regions to move ahead in the durian powder market.

Request Report toc @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9478

Impressive Vitamin & Mineral Content in Durian Auguring Market Growth

Manifold health benefits of durian fruit have been creating growth opportunities for companies providing products based on this fruit. According to the USDA National Nutrient Database, durian has remarkable vitamin and mineral content. Growing consumer awareness about durian’s ability to enhance immune system, boost energy levels, and impede free radical activity, is further bringing traction to durian powder market. Other health benefits of durian fruit, such as better digestion, robust bones, and decreased symptoms of anemia are helping durian powder manufacturers in growing their product sales by appealing a wider consumer base. With advantages, such as slowed premature aging, lowered blood pressure, and better protection against cardiovascular diseases, sales of durian-based products, like durian powder are growing at a decent pace.

Controversial Nature of Durian Fruit Constraining Market Growth

Despite diverse health benefits of durian, the controversial nature of this fruit is influencing its adoption. As durian smell has diverse effect on different people, manufacturers of this fruit based products often find it difficult to choose target audience. Extremely opposite reaction of individuals to durian smell is limiting its sales. With some individuals finding durian smell to be absolutely revolting and nauseating, this fruit has been prohibited across many types of public transport across Hong Kong, Thailand, and Japan. In Singapore, durian is strictly and completely banned across public transportation, with taxis carrying signs reading they refuse to carry passengers transporting durian. Such factors are further limiting the scope of growth in durian powder market in certain parts of the world.

On the basis of the end use, the global durian powder market is segmented into:

Desserts & Ice-creams

Soft Drinks

Bakery

Confectionery

Snacks

Powder Premixes

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global durian powder market is segmented as –

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channel

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Indirect Sales

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9478