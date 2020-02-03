Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market

Duplex stainless steel pipes have a mixed microstructure of austenite and ferrite, the aim being to produce a 50/50 mix, although in commercial alloys, the mix may be 40/60 respectively. Duplex steels have improved strength over austenitic stainless steels and also improved resistance to localized corrosion, particularly pitting, crevice corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. They are characterized by high chromium (19–28%) and molybdenum (up to 5%) and lower nickel contents than austenitic stainless steels.

In recent time, high growth in the chemical processing industry, oil & gas industry is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Outokumpu

Sandvik

Butting

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp

NSSMC

POSCO

Tata Steel

JFE

Sosta

PSP

Tenaris

Tubacex

Metline Industries

Baosteel

TISCO

At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, Outokumpu (Finland), Sandvik (Sweden) and ThyssenKrupp (Germany) are the top three largest manufacturers around the globe and more than 30% of the total products are produced by these three companies.

In terms of geography, EU dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by Asia-Pacific and US. EU is the largest production region and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China, Japan and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also an important exporter around the globe.

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market size will increase to 540 Million US$ by 2025, from 440 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe.

This report researches the worldwide Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

Lean Duplex

Standard Duplex

Super Duplex

Hyper Duplex

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

Offshore Oil and Gas

Chemical Process Industry

Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

Desalination / Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Air Pollution Control

Architectural, Building & Construction

Others

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lean Duplex

1.4.3 Standard Duplex

1.4.4 Super Duplex

1.4.5 Hyper Duplex

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Offshore Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Chemical Process Industry

1.5.4 Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

1.5.5 Desalination / Water Treatment

1.5.6 Pulp & Paper

1.5.7 Air Pollution Control

1.5.8 Architectural, Building & Construction

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Outokumpu

8.1.1 Outokumpu Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

8.1.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sandvik

8.2.1 Sandvik Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

8.2.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Butting

8.3.1 Butting Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

8.3.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 ArcelorMittal

8.4.1 ArcelorMittal Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

8.4.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 ThyssenKrupp

8.5.1 ThyssenKrupp Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

8.5.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 NSSMC

8.6.1 NSSMC Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

8.6.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 POSCO

8.7.1 POSCO Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

8.7.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Tata Steel

8.8.1 Tata Steel Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

8.8.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 JFE

8.9.1 JFE Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

8.9.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Sosta

8.10.1 Sosta Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe

8.10.4 Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 PSP

8.12 Tenaris

8.13 Tubacex

8.14 Metline Industries

8.15 Baosteel

8.16 TISCO

