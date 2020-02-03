Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market
Duplex stainless steel pipes have a mixed microstructure of austenite and ferrite, the aim being to produce a 50/50 mix, although in commercial alloys, the mix may be 40/60 respectively. Duplex steels have improved strength over austenitic stainless steels and also improved resistance to localized corrosion, particularly pitting, crevice corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. They are characterized by high chromium (19–28%) and molybdenum (up to 5%) and lower nickel contents than austenitic stainless steels.
In recent time, high growth in the chemical processing industry, oil & gas industry is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Outokumpu
Sandvik
Butting
ArcelorMittal
ThyssenKrupp
NSSMC
POSCO
Tata Steel
JFE
Sosta
PSP
Tenaris
Tubacex
Metline Industries
Baosteel
TISCO
At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, Outokumpu (Finland), Sandvik (Sweden) and ThyssenKrupp (Germany) are the top three largest manufacturers around the globe and more than 30% of the total products are produced by these three companies.
In terms of geography, EU dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by Asia-Pacific and US. EU is the largest production region and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China, Japan and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also an important exporter around the globe.
Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market size will increase to 540 Million US$ by 2025, from 440 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe.
This report researches the worldwide Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Breakdown Data by Type
Lean Duplex
Standard Duplex
Super Duplex
Hyper Duplex
Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Breakdown Data by Application
Offshore Oil and Gas
Chemical Process Industry
Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding
Desalination / Water Treatment
Pulp & Paper
Air Pollution Control
Architectural, Building & Construction
Others
Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
