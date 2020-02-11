Duplex Stainless Steel Market Research, Share Analysis by Manufacturers, Type and Application to 2023

Report Title: Global Duplex Stainless Steel Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Overview of Duplex Stainless Steel Market:

Increasing demand for duplex stainless steel from various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, desalination, pulp & paper, construction, and energy is expected to drive the demand for duplex stainless steel during the forecast period.

The research covers the current market size of the Duplex Stainless Steel market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Outokumpu OYJÂ , Tata SteelÂ , Arcelormittal S.A.Â , Nippon Steel & Sumikin Stainless Steel CorporationÂ , Sandvik Materials Technology ABÂ , Posco GroupÂ , Acerinox S.A.Â , Allegheny Technologies IncorporatedÂ , Jindal Steel & Power LtdÂ , Daido Steel Co. Ltd.Â , Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.Â , AK Steel Holding CorporationÂ , Thyssenkrupp AGÂ , Voestalpine AGÂ , Carpenter Technology CorporationÂ …

This report focuses on the Duplex Stainless Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Among grades, the super duplex segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Super duplex stainless steels are designed to handle extreme corrosive and high pressure situations, and for this reason, this grade is widely used in the oil & gas exploration activities. The growing oil & gas exploration activities are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Duplex Stainless Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Major classifications are as follows:

Lean Duplex

Duplex

Super Duplex… Major applications are as follows:

Oil & Gas Industry

Desalination Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Construction Industry