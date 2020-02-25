Duplex Nickel Plating Market Showcases Positive Demand for Major Product Categories during forecast period 2018 to 2028

One of the major challenge faced by the global duplex nickel plating market is the difficulty of levelling of nickel-plated surfaces. In addition, highly skilled manpower is required to perform duplex nickel plating. Restrictions from EU and EPA for various materials used during duplex nickel plating are also likely to restrain the Duplex Nickel Plating Market.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1957

There has been an increase in the demand for duplex nickel plating from automotive industries. Duplex nickel plating is a type of protective coating that is applied on various surfaces, such as metals and non-metals. Duplex nickel plating can be done for various purposes, which include decorative purposes along with corrosion protection. Two or more layers of nickel provide excellent protection against corrosion. In duplex nickel plating, a layer of semi-bright nickel acts as a sacrificial cathode, whereas a layer of bright nickel acts as the anode. These two layers protect the surface from electrolytic corrosion. Duplex nickel plating finds applications in various industries, including automotive, computer hardware, steel industry, electronics, aerospace and oil & gas, among others.

Global Duplex Nickel Plating Market Dynamics

Duplex Nickel Plating Market Drivers

The rapid growth of the automotive industry has boosted the demand for duplex nickel plating for the long-term protection of automotive parts from corrosion. Government regulations, such as EU, EPA and OSHA, are boosting the demand for duplex nickel plating. There has been an increase in the demand for duplex nickel plating from electronics & electrical industries, which is projected to boost the demand for duplex nickel plating over the forecast period. Initiatives from OEMs for sustainable technologies to help increase the life of equipment are also increasing the demand for duplex nickel plating. The decorative look of surfaces after the duplex nickel plating is an added advantage that is also expected to boost the demand for duplex nickel plating during the forecast period.

To know more about the Duplex Nickel Plating Market Visit the link- https://www.factmr.com/report/1957/duplex-nickel-plating-market

Duplex Nickel Plating Market Trends

New plating processes are being developed for better finishing and durability. Chrome plating after nickel plating is also one of the techniques used to give surfaces a better finish.

Combinations of nickel and chromium are also being used to achieve a perfect finish. The usage of multi-layer nickel, where more than two layers of nickel are being used, is also observed in the market and is expected to create opportunities to explore new combinations for nickel plating purposes.

Global Duplex Nickel Plating Market: Regional Outlook

The global duplex nickel plating market is expected to be dominated by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is an emerging region for this market. Among countries in Asia Pacific, the automotive industry in China is growing. India is also expected to witness sound growth in the demand for duplex nickel plating owing to the rapid growth of the automotive industry in the country. North America and Europe are collectively expected to hold a larger share of the duplex nickel plating market and the market is mature to a certain extent owing to the presence of a large number of electroplating plants in these regions. The shifting of automotive OEMs from Europe & other regions to China and India is estimated to drive the demand for duplex nickel plating in the coming years. Significant investments and the recovering economies of Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America duplex nickel plating market. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness higher growth in the demand for duplex nickel plating over the forecast period due to initiatives by various Middle Eastern countries for diversifying their economies.

Global Duplex Nickel Plating Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global duplex nickel plating market are Atlas Chrome Plating and Powder Coating, Elite Finishing, LLC, Century Plating Company, Metal Plate Polishing Inc. Transcend Chrome Inc. Olymco, Inc. Capron Manufacturing, Ronatec C2C, Inc. Eastern Plating LLC. Electrochemical Products, Inc. Val-Kro Industrial Plating Inc. Zachrome. Leonhardt Plating Company. Hohman Plating, Kwality Electro Platers

Request Brochure of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1957

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market insights reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Read Industry News at – https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/