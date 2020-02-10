Duodenoscopes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Duodenoscopes are flexible, lighted tubes that are commonly used in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). This procedure is used to detect, diagnose, and treat diseases related to bile duct, pancreas, duodenum.

The analysts forecast the Global Duodenoscopes Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the duodenoscopes market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from duodenoscopes.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, duodenoscopes market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• FUJIFILM

• HOYA

• KARL STORZ

• Olympus

Market driver

• Growing prevalence of GI disorders and ERCP procedures

Market challenge

• Complications and risks associated with duodenoscopes

Market trend

• Technological advances

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Flexible video duodenoscopes – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Flexible non-video duodenoscopes – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Others

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Technological advances

• High growth potential in emerging economies

• Advent of video duodenoscopes with disposable elevator caps

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• FUJIFILM

• HOYA

• KARL STORZ

• Olympus

Continued…..

