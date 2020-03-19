Duodenoscopes Industry Analysis by Size, Shares, Growth, Top Players, Mega Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Duodenoscope is a more complex device with respect to other endoscopes and is tougher to clean and disinfect. These devices plays an essential role in the treatment of patients, but there has been some evidences which shows that some patients have been transmitted with hospital born and other infectious agents, including antibiotic drug-resistant infections due to these devices.

Duodenoscope is flexible, lighted weighted tubes that are released through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top of the small intestine. These are specially designed side viewing endoscope for Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedures, which will help to diagnose diseases associated with pancreas and bile ducts with the help of fluoroscopic imaging procedure.

Duodenoscopes are being used in more than 650,000 gastrointestinal procedures in the U.S every year. This is a minimally invasive way to drain out fluids from biliary and pancreatic ducts which are blocked by cancerous tumors, gallstones or others.

Top Players:

Some of the key players in this market are FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, PENTAX Medical, Olympus Corporation, Custom Ultrasonics, Inc., ENDOMED, and SonoScape.

Segmentation:

The global duodenoscopes market is segmented on the basis of types, application, and end user.

On the basis types, it is segmented into rigid duodenoscopes and flexible duodenoscopes. The flexible duodenoscopes is further segmented into fiber-optic duodenoscope and video duodenoscope.

On the basis of application, it is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis is further segmented into detect abberations, trauma or surgical complications in bile or pancreatic ducts, tumors or cancers of the bile ducts, inflammation of the pancreas, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic pseudocysts, and tumors or cancers of the pancreas.

The detect abberations is further segmented into bile duct, cystic duct, hepatic ducts, and pancreatic ducts. Treatment is further segmented into cannulation, sphincterotomy, stone management, and drainage of the bile duct.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into gastrologists, general and pediatric surgeons, hospitals, speciality clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the regional market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas account for the major share of the market owing to the presence of patient population, well-developed technology, and high healthcare expenditure. To improve the quality of the diagnosis & treatment, the demand for the advanced devices have increased. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, approximately 60 to 70 million people are affected by either major or minor GIT diseases.

Europe holds the major share of the market, which is majorly contributed by Germany, the U.K., and France. The major driving factor of the market are increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, increasing government support for development of healthcare domain, and well developed technology. Moreover, increasing emphasis on rapid diagnosis and treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, change in lifestyle, high prevalence of cancer among geriatric population drives this market in Europe.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing duodenoscope market owing to rapidly changing healthcare sector, and the presence of huge opportunities for the development of this market. However, the Middle East & Africa has the least share in the market owing to the presence of poor and slow developing countries, especially, in African region. The Middle East holds the major share of the regional market due to well-developed technology and high spending.

