Dunnage Air Bags Market: Kraft Paper to Lead Global Market as it’s the Best Eco-friendly Option

The competitive landscape in the global dunnage air bags is highly fragmented, notes Transparency Market Research. Some of the leading companies in the market are Cordstrap B.V, Bates Cargo-Pak ApS, Bulk-Pack, Inc., Stopak India Pvt. Ltd., and Green Label Packaging. Most of the players in the global dunnage air bags market are expected to widen their product portfolio and invest in mergers and acquisition to widen their geographic reach.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global dunnage air bags market was worth US$404.3 mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$614.6 mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global dunnage air bags market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.8%. Out of the various materials used for making dunnage bags, the kraft paper segment is projected to dominate the global market. This segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Regionally-speaking, Asia Pacific has been identified as a segment regional market. As of 2017 Asia Pacific held a share of 27.9% in the global dunnage air bags market. This trend is projected to continue in the coming years as well.

Increasing Import and Export Activities to Spike Demand

Dunnage air bags have come a long way since their introduction in the early 1970s. They have made a tremendous contribution to the overall transportation industry, thereby boosting trade opportunities. Over the years, production of dunnage bags has witness a significant change. The consistent efforts to bring in an eco-friendly characteristic to the make of dunnage air bags has won the attention of many end users. Growing uptake of kraft paper, which is a perfectly reusable and a recyclable material is projected to augment the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The high load bearing capacity of kraft paper has also been a value addition to the use of this material in the production of dunnage air bags.

Today, dunnage bags are extensively being used for the transportation of commodities, electrical & electronics, consumer goods, foods and beverages, and many other products. Thus, the increasing production of goods, which is highly seen in the developing parts of the world, has significantly pushed the market to achieve new heights. Along similar lines, by the end of 2025, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a lion’s share in the global dunnage air bags market. Increasing import and export of fragile cargo, uneven loading processes, stressful situations in transportation, and damaging weather conditions have also prompted end users to opt for dunnage air bags to safeguard their goods from potential damage.

Request a PDF Brochure With Future [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38489

The increasing awareness amongst users to insure their goods at the time of purchase has also upped the demand for dunnage air bags in recent years. Booming e-commerce and flourishing cargo and logistics industry are also noted as key growth drivers for the global market.

Unsteady World Economy Acts as Restraints

The ups and downs in the world economy has significantly impacted the revenue earning means of the global dunnage air bags market. The recent recession in the world economy severely affected the transportation and logistics industry, which in turn negative impacted the global market. The ongoing Brexit is also anticipated to hamper the market has it has surely raised concerns pertaining to trade routes. Thus, political instability and economic upheavals are projected to act as major restraints for global market.