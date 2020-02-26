Dumpy Level Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share during 2018 to 2028

Facilitating connectivity among various regions and countries, construction of roads has gained significant traction with increasing domestic and national trade. This aspect has driven the need for dumpy level, it being a vital component in determining height and relative distance. The growth of the dumpy level market is largely influenced with increasing road construction projects worldwide. According to the analysis carried out by Global Road Map, an alliance of scientists, environmentalists, planners, agricultural specialists and geographers focused on enhanced road planning, unparalleled expansion of roads has been observed in the 21st century. This factor is likely to facilitate a meteoric demand for dumpy, in turn boosting dumpy level market in the forthcoming years.

That said, emerging economies are likely to be at the vanguard apropos of use of dumpy level owing to stellar road construction projects. For instance, in India, government is planning to increase highway network of the country by 50,000 kilometers in the next two years, exclaims NHAI (National Highway Authority of India), making it a lucrative market for dumpy level.

Additionally, new construction projects are also expected to auger well for dumpy level market. High government spending on construction activities has accelerated the use of dumpy level for levelling. For example, in United States, a 4% increase in construction spending was witnessed in 2017, which is expected to touch 8% in 2018. That said, a significant boom is in the offing and dumpy level manufacturers can expect a steady stream of opportunities in the coming years.

Global Dumpy Level Market: Introduction

In today’s fast growing global economy, the dumpy level is the most adaptable instrument as it is essential for infrastructure, road and building construction. As the population increases, the construction market grows simultaneously, which ultimately drives the growth of the dumpy level market. A dumpy level is a type of leveling instrument used to determine relative distance and height among various locations of a surveying land. The instrument is also used for designing sewers, railways and highways and to determine the volume of earthwork. A dumpy level consists of a telescope tube firmly held in two collars fixed by adjusting screws to the stage by the vertical spindle.

Dumpy levels consist of different components, including a tripod stand, a leveling head, foot screws, a telescope, bubble tubes and a compass. In addition, a dumpy level is simple, has a compact design, and is shock resistant, light weight, moisture proof and stable.

Global Dumpy Level Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing construction activities across the globe are anticipated to be drive the growth of the dumpy level market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing urbanization is also expected to give traction to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, dumpy levels have high optical power and require fewer adjustments at the time of survey. This is also expected to add to the growth of the dumpy level market in the near future. That apart, the different benefits of dumpy levels, such as simpler construction with fewer moving parts and longer life of adjustments will also add to the growth of the dumpy level market over the forecast period.

Restraints

Dumpy levels are restricted to only measure horizontal angle, which is anticipated to be a deterrent to the growth of the dumpy level market over the forecast period. Moreover, the angles obtained by dumpy levels are not accurate. This is also anticipated to act as a restraining factor to the growth of the dumpy level market in the near future. Furthermore, dumpy level instruments are difficult to use, which will also hinder the growth of the dumpy level market over the forecast period. A dumpy level is an older style instrument for leveling and require skill to set accurately. This will further expected to restrain the growth of the dumpy level market in the near future.

Global Dumpy Level Market: Segmentation

The global dumpy level market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel and end user.

By sales channel, the dumpy level market can be segmented into:

Distributor

Retail Outlets

Online

By end-user type, the dumpy level market can be segmented into:

Construction

Others (Highways, Sewers, etc.)

Global Dumpy Level Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to witness massive growth in the dumpy level market due to estimated growth in the construction sector in emerging economics, such as China and India. Western Europe is estimated to grow with a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for dumpy levels in the growing construction sector in the region. Latin America, in particular, is projected to support growth in the dumpy level market due to the increasing usage of dumpy levels in construction activities and infrastructure in the region. Japan, the Middle East and Africa are expected to support the growth of the dumpy level market over the forecast period, owing to the growing construction activity in countries, such as UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Global Dumpy Level Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global dumpy level market include:

Jafri Survey Instruments

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

New Technolab Instruments

Zenith Survey Equipment Ltd

Umar Survey Engineering Works

Entek Instruments India Pvt Ltd

Maruti Sagar Engineering

Edutek Instrumentation

Geo-Allen Co., Ltd.

Micro Teknik

Eco Tech Solution

Ansari Precision Instruments Private Limited

Shambhavi Impex

