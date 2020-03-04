Dumping Syndrome Market 2019-2023: Production, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Type and Applicability in Medical Devices and leading key players

Market Highlights

The global dumping syndrome market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.4 % during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Treatment for dumping syndrome includes changes in diet and nutrition, medication, and in some major cases surgery. Many people with dumping syndrome have mild symptoms that improve over time with simple dietary changes and medication.

During last decade the number of treatment procedures has increased which has influenced the growth of the market positively. Moreover, increasing number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal diseases have increased the demand for different treatments in the market. The market is expecting a healthy growth during the next decade. Moreover, well-developed technology has supported the growth of the market in this region.

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, out of the total dumping syndrome patient population about 75% of people with dumping syndrome report early symptoms while about 25% report late symptoms. Some people have symptoms of both types of dumping syndrome.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Medtronic (U.S.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), TransEnterix Inc. (U.S.), ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), USGI Medical Inc. (U.S.), Cousin Biotech (France), GI Dynamics Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Mediflex Surgical Product (U.S.), and others.

Segmentation

The global dumping syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user. On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into blood sugar test, gastric emptying test, medical history, and others. Based on the treatment, it is segmented into medication, surgery, and others. The medication segment is further sub-segmented into imodium, lomotil, prevalite, colestid, welchol, octreotide, and others. On the basis of the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global dumping syndrome market owing to the presence of a huge patient population with gastrointestinal diseases, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global dumping syndrome market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of chronic diseases. Moreover, the growing public awareness about dumping syndrome is likely to boost the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing dumping syndrome market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to the availability of advanced technology and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, rapidly developing the economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development is projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period.

The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

