Dump Truck Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2024

“Global Dump Truck Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Dump Truck Market.

This report studies the Dump Truck market. Though there are several different dump truck designs, the basic components of dump trucks remain more or less the same for all of them. The main body of the dump truck is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the dump truck can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Dump Truck is in the decreasing trend, from 41.4 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 38.7 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Dump Truck includes On-Road Dump Truck and Off-road Dump Truck. The proportion of On-Road Dump Truck in 2016 is about 72.5%, and the proportion is in slowly decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dump Truck is widely used in Building Construction, Mining Industry, etc. The most proportion of Dump Truck is Building Construction, with market share of 72.48%. The trend of Building Construction is slowly decreasing.

The worldwide market for Dump Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 17600 million US$ in 2024, from 15000 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Dump Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Dump Truck Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

