Ductless Fume Hoods Market -Increasing Demand for Mobile Ductless Fume Hoods and Safety of Personnel and Laboratory Work Environment are Likely to Boost the Demand for the Market

Ductless fume hoods, also called filtered fume hoods, are self-contained and filtered laboratory workstations that remove hazardous chemical fumes, particles, and vapors from the laboratory environment. A ductless fume hood primarily filters air through self-contained carbon or HEPA filters and recirculate the clean air back to the workstation. Ductless fume hoods can deliver up to 100 FPM face velocity, which is sufficient to enclose chemical fumes and particulate matters from air. Moreover, ductless fume hoods are equipped with a filter saturation alarm that gives an indication for replacement of filters after the saturation limit is reached, thereby ensuring the safety of personnel and equipment. These ductless fume hoods provide an alternative for traditional chemical hoods, which are directly attached to building exhaust systems. Ductless fume hoods have several advantages over conventional ducted fume hoods including low installation and maintenance costs, easy mobility from one location to another, no requirement for the ductwork, interchangeability, and customizability as per requirements of end-users. Ductless fume hoods are best suited for laboratories that require mobility; handle low to medium volumes of chemicals; and which are in search of an economic option from both installation and maintenance perspectives.

Low installation and operational costs, easy mobility, energy-efficiency, safety, and high versatility are some of the key benefits offered by ductless fume hoods over conventional ducted fume hoods. These advantages are key factors likely to drive the global ductless fume hoods market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for mobile ductless fume hoods, availability of alternative for ductwork, and safety of personnel and laboratory work environment are likely to boost the demand for ductless fume hoods in the near future. Also, increasing number of hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research and development institutes and growing pharmaceutical industry in developing economies such as Brazil, India, China, and Russia are likely to propel the demand for ductless fume hoods during the forecast period. However, ductless fume hoods come with certain disadvantages such as possibility of using a limited number of different chemicals in limited volumes, excess noise of the internal blower, and limited usage with a limited number of filters options. These factors are anticipated to hamper the global ductless fume hoods market during the forecast period.

The global ductless fume hoods market can be broadly segmented based on end-user and geography. Ductless fume hoods are available in polypropylene and stainless steel models. These are also offered with folding and sliding sash windows as per the end-user’s need. There exist eight different types of filters such as HEPA filters, ULPA filters, organic carbon filters, acid-sulfur carbon filters, ammonia-amine carbon filters, formaldehyde carbon filters, mixed-bed carbon filters, and radioisotope carbon filters. Based on end-user, the ductless fume hoods market has been segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and academic & research laboratories. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2016. The segment is projected to gain market share by the end of 2025. The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment is projected to expand at the maximum growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of hospitals in developing countries and rise in health care infrastructure facilities.

