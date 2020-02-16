Ductile Iron Pipe Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.

Scope of the Report:

At present, the manufactures of Ductile Iron Pipe are concentrated in Asia. China is the largest production area in the world. The global leading players in this market are Saint-Gobain, Kubota, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, US Pipe (Forterra), Jindal SAW, etc.

The Ductile Iron Pipe are mainly used by Water Supply/Treatment, Gas/Oil Supply, Mining and others applications. The main application of Ductile Iron Pipe is Water Supply/Treatment.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to people’s requirement of living quality is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Ductile Iron Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 7920 million US$ in 2024, from 6810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ductile Iron Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Saint-Gobain

Kubota

US Pipe (Forterra)

Jindal SAW

Electro-steel Steels

Mcwane

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Kurimoto

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Shandong Ductile Pipes

Benxi Beitai

Angang Group Yongtong

Rizhao Zhufu

SUNS

Shanxi Guanghua

Jiangsu Yongyi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

DN 80mm-300mm

DN 350mm-1000mm

DN 1100mm-1200mm

DN 1400mm-2000mm

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

Gas/Oil Supply

Mining

Trenchless Application

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ductile Iron Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 DN 80mm-300mm

1.2.2 DN 350mm-1000mm

1.2.3 DN 1100mm-1200mm

1.2.4 DN 1400mm-2000mm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

1.3.2 Gas/Oil Supply

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Trenchless Application

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Saint-Gobain

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ductile Iron Pipe Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Saint-Gobain Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Kubota

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ductile Iron Pipe Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Kubota Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 US Pipe (Forterra)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Ductile Iron Pipe Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 US Pipe (Forterra) Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Jindal SAW

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Ductile Iron Pipe Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Jindal SAW Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Electro-steel Steels

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Ductile Iron Pipe Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Electro-steel Steels Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Mcwane

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Ductile Iron Pipe Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mcwane Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Ductile Iron Pipe Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

