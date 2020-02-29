DUCK MEATS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global Duck Meats market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Duck Meats volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duck Meats market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Duck Meats in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Duck Meats manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand)

AJC International (China)

Shandong Newhope Liuh (China)

Maple Leaf Farms (Canada)

Pepe’s Ducks (Australia)

Courtin Hervouet (France)

TCH Group (France)

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fresh Duck Meats

Processed Duck Meats

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Restaurants

Online Retailers

Other

Table of Contents – Key Points



Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Duck Meats

1.1 Definition of Duck Meats

1.2 Duck Meats Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Duck Meats Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fresh Duck Meats

1.2.3 Processed Duck Meats

1.3 Duck Meats Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Duck Meats Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Restaurants

1.3.4 Online Retailers

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Duck Meats Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Duck Meats Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Duck Meats Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Duck Meats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Duck Meats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Duck Meats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Duck Meats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Duck Meats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Duck Meats Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Duck Meats

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Duck Meats

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Duck Meats

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Duck Meats

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Duck Meats Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Duck Meats

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Duck Meats Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Duck Meats Revenue Analysis

4.3 Duck Meats Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

………

8 Duck Meats Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand)

8.1.1 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand) Duck Meats Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL (Thailand) Duck Meats Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 AJC International (China)

8.2.1 AJC International (China) Duck Meats Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 AJC International (China) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 AJC International (China) Duck Meats Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Shandong Newhope Liuh (China)

8.3.1 Shandong Newhope Liuh (China) Duck Meats Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Shandong Newhope Liuh (China) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Shandong Newhope Liuh (China) Duck Meats Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Maple Leaf Farms (Canada)

8.4.1 Maple Leaf Farms (Canada) Duck Meats Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Maple Leaf Farms (Canada) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Maple Leaf Farms (Canada) Duck Meats Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Pepe’s Ducks (Australia)

8.5.1 Pepe’s Ducks (Australia) Duck Meats Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Pepe’s Ducks (Australia) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Pepe’s Ducks (Australia) Duck Meats Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Courtin Hervouet (France)

8.6.1 Courtin Hervouet (France) Duck Meats Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Courtin Hervouet (France) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Courtin Hervouet (France) Duck Meats Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 TCH Group (France)

8.7.1 TCH Group (France) Duck Meats Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 TCH Group (France) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 TCH Group (France) Duck Meats Production, Reve

……Continued

