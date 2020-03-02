Dual Carbon Battery Market 2019 | Global Size, Share, Analysis, Prominent Players, Demand, Dynamics and Regional Forecast 2023

Global Dual Carbon Battery market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing number of electric vehicle and growing electronics sector. For instance, the sale of electric vehicles in the US was significantly high which increased by 21% in 2017 as compared to 2016 with sale of 199,826 electric vehicles sold in the same year. Moreover, the automotive industry is witnessing high usage of energy saving batteries such as dual carbon batteries and expected to introduce 127 battery-electric models over the next five years. All these factors will positively trigger the market for dual carbon battery.

Dual carbon batteries are used improve the range and charging times of electric vehicles. This battery technology is newer to the market but has the potential of becoming prominent in the coming years due to its qualitative features. For instance, a Japanese company, Power Japan Plus has come up with new dual carbon batteries which are at its initial phase and has the capability of eating up the market share of other prominent batteries.

Dual Carbon Battery Market Leading Players Analyzed are:

JSR Corp, Loxus, Hitachi Chemical, Lishen Tianjin, BYD, Amperex Technologies, Panasonic, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Johnson Controls.

For instance, in 2016, new registrations of electric cars made a new record with worldwide sales of over 750,000 electric vehicles. Furthermore, the global electric car stock crossed two million vehicles in 2016, after crossing the one million threshold in 2015. The growth was primarily led by the US and until 2015, the country accounted for the largest share of the global electric car stock. All these will drive the market for dual carbon battery market during the forecast period.

Dual Carbon Battery Market Segmental Overview:

The global Dual Carbon Battery market has been segmented based on types, application, and region.

Global Dual Carbon Battery Market, By Type

Disposable Battery

Rechargeable Battery

Global Dual Carbon Battery Market, By Application

Transportation

Electronics

Portable Power

Others

Global Dual Carbon Battery Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

South America

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global Dual Carbon Battery market in 2017. It is also estimated that Asia-Pacific region would also be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing convergence of information, communication and entertainment is bringing a new era of consumer electronics in the region. Consumer electronics is one of the largest segments in the manufacturing industry and promises huge potential, particularly in emerging markets of Asia-Pacific. These developments in the Asia-Pacific region would drive the dual carbon battery market.

