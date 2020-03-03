DTH Drill Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

DTH Drill Market: Introduction

The DTH drill is commonly used in oil and gas exploration applications. It is a mini jack hammer that screws on the bottom of a drill string. It is used to break hard surfaces or rocks into small flakes. It is more advanced than the blast-hole drilling and its adoption is growing in end-use applications. The DTH drill comprises hammers, drill bits and other accessories. The DTH drill is also used at mines, and it helps in drilling big and deep holes for setting explosives.

The advantages of DTH drill is that the penetration level is doubled, and it reduces the operation cost and working hours as compared to the cable tool rig. DTH drill performs better with more precise bore-hole trajectory at depths greater than 35 feet. The other key advantage of the DTH drilling is that it is fuel efficient as compared to other technologies.

DTH Drill Market: Dynamics

The replacement of drifters with DTH drill hammers is expected to boost the sale of DTH drills and consequently drive the growth of the market. The major challenge for the growth of the DTH drill market is alternate advanced technologies such as top percussion drilling, which can drill uneven terrain relatively better than the DTH drill. This factor is projected to hamper the adoption of DTH drills.

The market for onshore power tools is currently witnessing a steady growth, which is supporting the manufacturers to manufacture DTH drills.

The advancements in DTH drill, for instance, deep boring with various mounting types, drill bits and hammers, are expected to positively impact the growth of the global DTH drill market. The advancement in ergonomics by offering less vibration during the drilling operation is also expected to contribute to the growth of the global DTH drill market.

DTH Drill Market: Segmentation

The global DTH drill market can be segmented based on products, mounting type, depth, and application.

On the basis of product, the global DTH drill market is segmented into:

Hammer

Drill bits

Others

On the basis of mounting type, the global DTH drill market is segmented into:

Track Mounted

Truck Mounted

Others

On the basis of depth, the global DTH drill market is segmented into:

Less than 50 feet

51 – 100 feet

101 – 200 feet

200 – 300 feet

More than 300 feet

On the basis of application, the global DTH drill market is segmented into:

Oil and gas

Construction

Mining

Ground Water

DTH Drill Market: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Asia, is expected to be the leading market for DTH drill. The oil and gas production operations are expected to witness robust growth as crude oil prices are recovering, which in turn will increase the investments for new oil and gas exploration and drilling operations. The growing demand for oil and gas is consequently expected to drive the growth of the market for DTH drill over the forecast period. Greenfield and brownfield onshore operations in the key oil producing countries, which were halted, are expected to gain momentum, which is expected to surge the adoption rate of DTH drill.

Shale gas production is gaining traction in countries such as China, the U.S., Argentina, and Canada, which in turn will surge the sale of DTH drills over the forecast period. Manufacturers from the U.S., Germany, China, Canada, and the Scandinavian countries are focusing on gaining orders and contracts for new oil and gas exploration, construction and mining applications. These contracts consequently are expected to increase the adoption of DTH drills during the forecast period. Developing countries in Asia and Africa are projected to witness high growth in the global DTH drill market during the forecast period.

The growing number of construction activities in China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Brazil and other Middle-East and African countries is expected to drive the growth of the DTH drill market in the countries and regions.

DTH Drill Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key market participants operating in the global DTH drill market are:

Atlas Copco

Boart Longyear

CenterRock Inc.

Epiroc AB

FURUKAWA CO.,LTD

Makita

Max Drilling

Morath

Numa Tool Company

Rock Drill Sales & Service, Inc.

Rockmore International

Sandvik AB

