Dry Transformer Market by Recent Trends, Development and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2023

The report on the global Dry Transformer market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights

Dry type transformer does not utilize liquid where it is winding with core be immersed. Rather windings with core are kept in a sealed tank that is pressurized with air. It is fire resistant transformers and is suited to be installed in high-rise buildings, steel factories, hospitals, school, chemical plants, and other places wherever fire safety is of top importance. This transformer not causing any environmental deterioration and is highly reliable over the years.

Increasing investment in the renewable sector is rigorously driving the global dry transformer market. To reduce the dependency on conventional fossil fuels, many countries across the globe are diverting towards the renewable energy power generation. However, increasing reputation of bio-based and naphthenic transformer oil may hamper the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis

For the purpose of this study, the global dry transformer market has been divided into four segments such as type, phase type, voltage range, and application.

By type, the market has been segmented into cast resin, and vacuum pressure impregnated.

By phase type, the industry is classified as single-phase, and three-phase.

By voltage range, the market has been segmented into low voltage and medium voltage.

By application, the dry transformer market has been segmented into Industrial, Commercial, and others.

Top Leading Players:

Hammond Power Solution Inc. (Canada),

ABB Ltd.(Switzerland),

Siemens AG (Germany),

General Electric (U.S.),

Jinpan International Ltd.(China),

Schneider Electric (France),

TBEA Transformer Industrial Group (China),

Eaton Corporation (Ireland),

Crompton Graves Ltd. (India),

Voltamp Transformer Ltd.(India),

Virginia Transformer Corp (U.S),

Kirloskar Electric Company (India), and

Kotsons Pvt. Ltd (India).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global dry transformer market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Dry Transformer market by its type, phase type, voltage range, application and region.

