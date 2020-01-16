Dry Mortar Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Dry Mortar Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

Dry mortar is dry powder or granular material made by mixing dried screening process of fine aggregate, cementitious materials, additives, fillers, etc. Most of the dry mortar products contain both mineral cementitious binder (e.g. OPC) and polymer binder (e.g. re-dispersible powder) and they are normally packed in bags after mixing in the factory. Dry mortars offer three main advantages: firstly, they reduce quality problems caused by improper mixing conditions on small job-sites; secondly, they allow building much faster with ready-to-use, high performance products; thirdly, the save on labor costs.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Saint-Gobain Weber(FR)

Materis(FR)

Henkel(DE)

Mapei(IT)

Sto(DE)

Ardex(DE)

BASF Corporation Construction Systems(DE)

Baumit(AT)

Bostik(FR)

Knauf(DE)

Custom Building Products(US)

Caparol(DE)

Cemex(US)

HB Fuller(US)

Quick-mix(DE)

Dryvit Systems(US)

Hanil Cement(KR)

AdePlast(IT)

Forbo(CH)

CPI Mortars(UK)

Grupo Puma(ES)

LCS OPTIROC(SG)

Yuchuan Group(CN)

BBMG Mortar(CN)

Sichuan Gaoyu Building(CN)

Ying Jian Guangzhou Building Material (CN)

Jiangsu Nigao Science & Technology(CN)

Maco Group(CN)

Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof (CN)

Yantai Juhe Building(CN)

Hebei Chengtuo Building(CN)

Wanzhong Building Materials(CN)

Qingdao Xusheng(CN)

Zhengzhou Zhubang Building(CN)

Tangshan Dry Mortar(CN)

Zhangjiagang Songxin Building(CN)

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Bricklaying/ Masonry mortars

Floor screeds, including thick Floor screeds and thin Floor screeds (SLU)

Tile adhesives/ grouts

Wall renders and plasters (interior and exterior)

EIFS Products(major EPS and XPS)

Other

By Application

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others

