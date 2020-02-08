Dry Construction Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Building material is any material which is used for construction purposes. Many naturally occurring substances, such as clay, rocks, sand, and wood, even twigs and leaves, have been used to construct buildings. Apart from naturally occurring materials, many man-made products are in use, some more and some less synthetic. The manufacture of building materials is an established industry in many countries and the use of these materials is typically segmented into specific specialty trades, such as carpentry, insulation, plumbing, and roofing work. They provide the make-up of habitats and structures including homes.

The global average price of dry construction material is in the fluctuation trend, from 346 USD/MT in 2012 to 329 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global construction industry, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of dry construction material includes Metal, Gypsum Board, Wood and Other, and the proportion of Gypsum Board, in 2016 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dry construction material is widely used in Wall, Ceiling, Flooring and Other. The most proportion of dry construction material is Wall.

China is the largest supplier of dry construction material, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of dry construction material, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 26% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Market competition is not intense. Knauf, Saint Gobain, BaoWu, ArcelorMittal, USG, CSR, Nippon, Etex, Boral, Arauco, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and market, with high-end customers; have been formed in the large market share in the industry.

Global Dry Construction Material market size will increase to 113800 Million US$ by 2025, from 77600 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dry Construction Material.

This report researches the worldwide Dry Construction Material market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Dry Construction Material breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Knauf

Saint Gobain

BaoWu

ArcelorMittal

USG

CSR

Nippon

Etex

Boral

Arauco

AWI

Kronospan

BNBM

Dry Construction Material Breakdown Data by Type

Metal

Wood

Gypsum Board

Other

Dry Construction Material Breakdown Data by Application

Wall

Ceiling

Flooring

Other

Dry Construction Material Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Dry Construction Material capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Dry Construction Material manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dry Construction Material :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Dry Construction Material Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dry Construction Material Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Dry Construction Material Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Metal

1.4.3 Wood

1.4.4 Gypsum Board

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dry Construction Material Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wall

1.5.3 Ceiling

1.5.4 Flooring

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dry Construction Material Production

2.1.1 Global Dry Construction Material Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Dry Construction Material Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Dry Construction Material Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Dry Construction Material Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Dry Construction Material Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Dry Construction Material Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Dry Construction Material Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Dry Construction Material Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Dry Construction Material Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Dry Construction Material Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Dry Construction Material Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Dry Construction Material Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Dry Construction Material Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continuous…

