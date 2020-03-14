Drum Handling Equipment Market Overview with Demographic Data and Industry Growth Trends 2029 | BAUER GmbH

Drum Handling Equipment Market: Definition and Introduction

Drum Handling Equipment refers to the tools and equipment used for the handling of cylindrical drums containing raw materials or finished products, usually in liquid form, in an industrial or commercial set up. Drum handling equipment make it safe and easy for lifting, dumping, moving, and dispensing drums. Drums containing liquid or semi-liquid substances are usually very heavy, with a typical 55 gallon drum weighing anywhere between 200 kg to 900 kg, depending on the type of material present inside. Loading, unloading, moving, and lifting such drums is a huge and time consuming task, which is made easy thanks to drum handling equipment. Typical drum handling equipment commonly found across the industry include Drum Lifter, Drum Tilter, Drum Handling Dollies, Drum Trolley, Drum Fork Lift Attachment, Drum Crane Attachment, Drum Palletizer, Drum Stacker and many others.

The different type of drum handling equipment selected and used at a particular site depend on factors such as the weight of the drum, the capacity of the equipment to handle a specific drum size, the type of movement required, the distance need to be covered etc. The specific choice of drum handling equipment also depends on the type of drum required to be handled, whether metallic drum or plastic/fiber made drum. Drum handling equipment vary in complexity from simple mechanical pallet rack cradles, to hydraulically operated drum stackers, lifters and carriers.

Considering these aspects of the Drum Handling Equipment, the study of the Drum Handling Equipment market becomes an important read.

Drum Handling Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Equipment Type, the Drum Handling Equipment market can be segmented as,

Drum Lifter

Drum Tilter

Drum Handling Dollies

Drum Trolley

Drum Fork Lift Attachment

Drum Crane Attachment

Drum Palletizer

Drum Stacker

Others

On the basis of Type, the Drum Handling Equipment market can be segmented as,

Mechanical

Hydraulic

On the basis of Capacity, the Drum Handling Equipment market can be segmented as,

Less than 30 Gallon Drums

30 to 55 Gallon Drums

Above 55 Gallon Drums

On the basis of Application, the Drum Handling Equipment market can be segmented as,

Metal Drums

Plastic & Fiber Drums

On the basis of end use industry, the Drum Handling Equipment market can be segmented as,

Chemical

Oil & Petrochemical

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Logistics & Warehousing

Others

Drum Handling Equipment Market: Dynamics

Drum Handling Equipment is widely used in end use industries such as Chemical, Oil & Petrochemical, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Logistics & Warehousing, and Others, which routinely use drums for procuring, stocking and supplying raw materials or end products in drum containers. The key factors that drive the adoption of drum handling equipment are ease of use, safety considerations, and efficiency of materials handling. Moving drums weighing hundreds of kilograms, often full with costly materials, would be a highly difficult task if not for drum handling equipment. The use of drum handling equipment minimize the effort and time required for moving and transporting drums, often in difficult industrial environments which may include limited space for maneuvering, uneven or slippery floors and high temperatures. Moreover, drum handling equipment play a key role in ensuring the safety of the human labor involved in the process.

The absence of drum handling equipment increased risks such as back strains, finger or toe crushing, or other physical injuries which might result from mishandling of heavy drums. Also, in case of hazardous chemicals or materials, mishandling of container drums in absence of drum handling equipment may cause spillage and human exposure to such substances, which can have disastrous consequences. Drum handling equipment improve the overall efficiency of the material handling process, thus saving costs and increasing output. Thus the safety and the efficiency gains provided by drum handling equipment are enabling their market demand.

Drum Handling Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, increasing industrialization has been driving the growth of drum handling equipment across all major regions of the world. This trend is prominently witnessed in Asia Pacific region, where unprecedented industrial development in China, India and ASEAN countries has taken place in the past couple of decades. Growing demand for materials handling equipment in the fast growing industrial economies of Asia Pacific is projected to drive significant demand growth for the drum handling equipment market.

In regions such as Europe and North America, stringent regulatory policies which place high importance on workplace safety are projected to continue as a key demand driver for the drum handling equipment market. In the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, the market for Drum Handling Equipment is projected to witness new growth opportunities from growing warehousing sector as well. Germany, the U.S., the U.K., China, India and Japan are few of the key countries to watch in the global Drum Handling Equipment market.

Drum Handling Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Drum Handling Equipment market include,