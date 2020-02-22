Drug of Abuse Testing Market Application Demand, Key Opportunities, Growth Prospects and Present Scenario 2019

Drug of Abuse Testing Market – Overview

Drug of abuse testing is based on diagnosing drug addiction, also called substance use disorder, requiring a thorough evaluation and often includes an assessment by a psychiatrist, a psychologist, or a licensed alcohol and drug counselor. Blood, urine or other lab tests are used to assess drug use, but they’re not a diagnostic test for addiction. These tests may be used for monitoring treatment.

The factor which may influence the growth of the drug of abuse testing market is increased use of drug testing at organizational level, increased production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide and others. Globally the market for drug of abuse testing is expected to grow at 5.3% GAGR from 2016 to 2020.

Key Finding

The global drug of abuse testing market is expected to reach $3.0 billion in 2020, mainly driven by increased use of illicit drugs and need of drug abuse testing at organizational level.

Onsite testing market is more than double the size of laboratory testing due to ease of use, cost effectiveness and immediate results.

Urine followed by saliva is the most common specimen used in the drug of abuse testing. Hair as a specimen is also becoming a more effective way for testing long term drug use.

North America was the largest market by geography for drug abuse testing in 2014, with 76.4% share of the total market

Segments:

Global drug of abuse testing market is mainly segmented into test type and samples. Furthermore the test type is segmented into onsite screening test and laboratory drug testing. On the bases of samples the market is segmented into urine, hair, saliva and others.

Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – Regional Analysis

In North America, the usage of cocaine has been declining since 2006, partly due to a sustained shortage. However, more recently, a slight increase in prevalence of cocaine has been observed in the U.S., as there has been an increase in maritime seizures.

In Europe, cannabis is by far the most commonly consumed illicit substance, with an estimated 24 million users (4.3% of those aged 15 years to 64 years), followed by cocaine with 3.7 million users in 2013.

In Europe, the market has changed over the past decade, with cannabis herb produced locally or regionally now gaining ground over cannabis resin, largely sourced from Morocco, which previously was the dominant cannabis substance in Europe.

It appears that the flow of heroin along the long-established Balkan route, from Afghanistan to Western and Central Europe via Iran and Turkey, has declined in recent years. Some of the factors contributing to the decline in seizures along this route include the success of law enforcement authorities in key transit countries and a decline in demand in the destination market.

By far the highest prevalence of injecting drug use, with a rate 4.6 times the global average, is found in Eastern/South-Eastern Europe, where 1.3% of the population aged 15-64 are estimated to have recently injected drugs.

In Asia, it is estimated that cannabis is the most common illicit substance, with an annual prevalence of use of 1.9%, followed by ATS (excluding ecstasy) at 0.7%, ecstasy at 0.4%, opiates at 0.4% and cocaine at 0.1%, among those aged 15-64 years. It has been indicated that in East and South-East Asia, the use of ATS has both increased and diversified. ATS has been ranked among the three predominately used drug types in countries in the sub-region since 2009.

